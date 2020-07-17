  • Home
The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, or WBCHSE, result website -- wbresults.nic.in will host the WB HS result 2020 from 4 pm.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 17, 2020 2:26 pm IST | Source: Careers360

WB HS Result 2020 Today; 3 Easy Steps To Check
New Delhi:

West Bengal Higher Secondary, or Class 12, results will be available on the official website of West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, or WBCHSE today. Students can access the WB HS results 2020 using their roll numbers. Around eight lakh students await the WB HS result 2020 this year. As per reports, the WB Class 12th mark sheets will be made available for the students after July 31, 2020.

Apart from the official result website -- wbresults.nic.in, HS result WB 2020 will also be available at some private portals including indiaresults.com and exam.results.net. Students have to first register in these portals to access the WB HS result 2020. However, students accessing their WB board Class 12th result 2020 from the private portals are advised to cross-check from the official source for authentication.

The council had announced the WBCHSE Class 12th result on May 27 last year. As many as 7,77,000 students took the WB 12th exam last year. The overall pass percentage in the 2019 WB 12th result was 86.29 per cent. The WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10 results were declared on Wednesday, July 14.

WB HS Result 2020: How to Check?

STEP 1: Visit any of the result websites -- wbresults.nic.in or exametc.com or results.shiksha or westbengal.shiksha

STEP 2: On the designated link for WB HS Result 2020, insert the roll number as mentioned in the WB Class 12 admit card

STEP 3: Submit and view the Class 12th West Bengal results

WB HS Result And COVID-19

The WB HS exams scheduled in March had to be postponed to June and then to July due to the COVID-19 outbreak. However, WBCHSE, on June 26, decided to cancel the remaining exams altogether. Students unsatisfied with the council’s assessment scheme and the marks secured by them will be provided an option to appear for the cancelled exams to be held at a later date when situations arising out of COVID-19 normalises.

West Bengal 12th Result West Bengal hs result
