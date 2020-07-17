WB HS Result 2020 Declared; Topper Scores 499 Out Of 500

  • Home
The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, or WBCHSE, has announced the WB HS result from Bidyasagar Bhawan. The WB HS results 2020 are available at wbresults.nic.in. No merit list was issued.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 17, 2020 4:29 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

West Bengal Higher Secondary, or Class 12, result has been declared and the top score in the WB HS result is 499 out of 500, or 99.8 per cent. However, because exams could not be conducted in 14 subjects, no merit list was declared this year. However, the WBCHSE President, Mahua Das, did announce the top score. As many as 90.13 per cent students have passed the WB HS result 2020 this year. The pass percentage among the boys stands at 90.44 per cent and girls is “a little over” 90 per cent, states Ms Das while declaring the WB Class 12th result. The official website of West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, or WBCHSE, has updated all the marks obtained by the students in WB HS exams. Students can access the WB HS results’ “replica" of marks sheets using their roll numbers.

Kolkata, East Medinipur and West Medinipur are the top three cities with the highest WB HS pass percentage. The overall pass percentage among the students of Science streams is 98.83 per cent, Commerce is 92.22 per cent while as many as 88.74 per cent students from Arts have cleared the WB HS exams this year.

Students can access the WB HS results by logging in at the result website and inserting the roll numbers as mentioned in the West Bengal Class 12th admit cards.

