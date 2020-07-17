WB HS Result 2020 Declared; How To Collect Mark Sheets

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, or WBCHSE, has declared the WB Class 12th results today. As many as 7,61,583 students who had written the WB HS, or Class 12, exams this year can avail the results from the official result website of the council -- wbresults.nic.in. Students can download an “exact replica” of the WB HS mark sheets from the website by logging in with the roll numbers mentioned in the WB Class 12 admit cards. However, the final mark sheets will be made available to the students on July 31 from 2 pm.

The WBCHSE President Mahua Das, while announcing the WB HS results, said that the mark sheets will be distributed from around 52 camps identified for the purpose. The council will also make arrangements for the WB HS marksheet distribution centres in the containment zones of the state.

However, students can access the WB HS results and download the replica of HS mark sheets from today by logging in at the result website and inserting the roll numbers as mentioned in the West Bengal Class 12th admit cards. The overall pass percentage of WB HS exams this year is 90.13 per cent. Around 98.83 per cent students qualified the WB HS exams from Science stream, 92.22 per cent from Commerce while as many as 88.74 per cent students from Arts have cleared the WB HS exams this year.