WB 12th Result 2020 Tomorrow At Wbresults.nic.in

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, or WBCHSE, will declare the Class 12 result tomorrow. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said the results might come on Friday, July 17, and the council later confirmed the WB 12th result 2020 date. As many as eight lakh students had written the WBCHSE Class 12 examination this year. Students can check the Class 12 exam results on the official result website of WBCHSE -- wbresults.nic.in. Students can check their WB 12th results 2020 using the information mentioned on the WBCHSE Class 12 admit cards. The WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10 results were declared on Wednesday.

Along with the official result website of WBCHSE -- wbresults.nic.in, the WB Class 12th results will also be available on multiple private portals including indiaresults.com and examresults.net. But it is advisable that students confirm their WB 12th results from official sources for authentication. As per reports, students can avail the WB Class 12th mark sheets from 52 centres across the state on July 31, 2020.

WB Class 12th Results Previous Year

The council had announced the WBCHSE Class 12th result on May 27 last year. As many as 7,77,000 students took the WB 12th exam last year. The overall pass percentage in the 2019 WB 12th result was 86.29 per cent.

WB 12th Results And COVID-19

The West Bengal Council was able to conduct their Class 12th exams as per schedule before the coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown. However, for minor papers, which were left out, the assessment scheme followed by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations', or CISCE's Class 12 ISC exams will be followed, said the Chief Minister in a meeting while confirming the WB 12th result date.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, admission to colleges in the state for undergraduate courses will be through online mode for the academic session this year, said West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee.