WB 12th Result 2020 Tomorrow; Know Where To Check

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, or WBCHSE, will announce the Class 12 result tomorrow. Students can check the Class 12th exam results on the official result website of the council -- wbresults.nic.in. The West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee had confirmed the WB 12th result 2020 date and later the board announced it too. The West Bengal Class 10 Madhyamik results were declared on July 15. Students can avail the WB Class 12th results from multiple private online portals including indiaresults.com and examresults.net and SMS facilities along with the official website. Students can check their results using the roll numbers mentioned on the West Bengal board’s Class 12 admit cards.

Last year, the council had announced the WBCHSE Class 12th result on May 27. The delay in the declaration of WB Class 12 results this year is due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the protocols associated with it in regard to social distancing norms. More than 7.5 lakh students took the WB 12th exam last year. The overall pass percentage in the 2019 WB 12th result was 86.29 per cent.

WB Class 12th Result 2020: How To Check?

STEP 1: Visit wbresults.nic.in or exametc.com or results.shiksha or westbengal.shiksha

STEP 2: On the next window, insert the roll numbers and registration numbers in the spaces provided

STEP 3: Submit and view the WBCHSE Class 12 results 2020

The students accessing their WB Class 12 results 2020 from the private portals are advised to cross-check from the official source for authentication.

The hard-copies of WB Class 12 mark sheets will be made available to the students after July 31.