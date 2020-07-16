  • Home
  • Education
  • WB 12th Result 2020 Tomorrow; Know Where And How To Check

WB 12th Result 2020 Tomorrow; Know Where And How To Check

West Bengal Board Class 12th results will be declared tomorrow. The WB 12th result will be published on the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, or WBCHSE, website -- wbresults.nic.in at 4 pm.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 16, 2020 9:59 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

WB 12th Result 2020 Tomorrow: Over 8 Lakh Students Await WBCHSE Class 12 Result
West Bengal Class 12 Exam Result Expected On July 17
West Bengal HS Result 2020 By July 31, Marksheets Certificates On The Result Day
Remaining West Bengal HS Papers Cancelled, Class 12 Results On July 31
“Keeping Watch On The Emerging Situation”: Bengal Minister On Remaining HS Exams
Class 12 Result 2020 Manipur: CHSE Confirms Manipur Class 12th Result Date
WB 12th Result 2020 Tomorrow; Know Where And How To Check
WB 12th Result 2020 Tomorrow; Know Where To Check
New Delhi:

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, or WBCHSE, will announce the Class 12 result tomorrow. Students can check the Class 12th exam results on the official result website of the council -- wbresults.nic.in. The West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee had confirmed the WB 12th result 2020 date and later the board announced it too. The West Bengal Class 10 Madhyamik results were declared on July 15. Students can avail the WB Class 12th results from multiple private online portals including indiaresults.com and examresults.net and SMS facilities along with the official website. Students can check their results using the roll numbers mentioned on the West Bengal board’s Class 12 admit cards.

Last year, the council had announced the WBCHSE Class 12th result on May 27. The delay in the declaration of WB Class 12 results this year is due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the protocols associated with it in regard to social distancing norms. More than 7.5 lakh students took the WB 12th exam last year. The overall pass percentage in the 2019 WB 12th result was 86.29 per cent.

WB Class 12th Result 2020: How To Check?

STEP 1: Visit wbresults.nic.in or exametc.com or results.shiksha or westbengal.shiksha

STEP 2: On the next window, insert the roll numbers and registration numbers in the spaces provided

STEP 3: Submit and view the WBCHSE Class 12 results 2020

The students accessing their WB Class 12 results 2020 from the private portals are advised to cross-check from the official source for authentication.

The hard-copies of WB Class 12 mark sheets will be made available to the students after July 31.

Click here for more Education News
WB results WBCHSE 12th result WBCHSE result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IGNOU Extends Examination Form, Assignment And Project Report Submission Deadline
IGNOU Extends Examination Form, Assignment And Project Report Submission Deadline
Class 12 Result 2020 Manipur: CHSE Confirms Manipur Class 12th Result Date
Class 12 Result 2020 Manipur: CHSE Confirms Manipur Class 12th Result Date
Uttar Pradesh To Reduce Syllabus For Classes 10, 12
Uttar Pradesh To Reduce Syllabus For Classes 10, 12
JAC 12th Results Date Confirmed. Check Here
JAC 12th Results Date Confirmed. Check Here
NTA Extends Application Correction Deadlines For UGC NET, IGNOU Phd 2020 And Other Exams
NTA Extends Application Correction Deadlines For UGC NET, IGNOU Phd 2020 And Other Exams
.......................... Advertisement ..........................