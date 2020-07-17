WB 12th Result 2020 Today At Wbresults.nic.in

Image credit: Shutterstock WB Class 12th result 2020 today

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, or WBCHSE, will declare the Class 12 result today. As many as eight lakh students from Arts, Science and Commerce streams await the WBCHSE Class 12 examination this year. Students can check the WB Class 12th exam results on the official result website of the council -- wbresults.nic.in. Students can check their WB 12th results 2020 with the help of the roll numbers. The WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10 results were declared on Wednesday.

Along with the official result website of WBCHSE -- wbresults.nic.in, some private portals including indiaresults.com and examresults.net and mobile applications will host the WB Class 12th results. But it is advisable that students confirm their WB Class 12th results from official sources for authentication. The hard copies of WB Class 12th mark sheets will be made available after July 31.

WB Class 12th result 2020: How to Check?

STEP 1: Visit the official website -- wbresults.nic.in

STEP 2: Click on the designated link for WB Class 12 Result 2020

STEP 3: Insert the roll number as mentioned in the WB Class 12 admit card

STEP 4: Provide other required information in the spaces allotted

STEP 5: Submit and view the Class 12th West Bengal results

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, admission to colleges in the state for undergraduate courses will be through online mode for the academic session this year, said West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee.