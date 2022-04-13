Want To Pursue Dual Degrees Simultaneously? Check These Important Guidelines By UGC

Image credit: Shutterstock UGC shared guidelines for pursuing dual degrees simultaneously

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released the guidelines for pursuing two academic programmes simultaneously on Wednesday, April 13. Students are now able to pursue two full-time academic programmes simultaneously in the physical mode provided that class timings for one programme do not overlap with the other, according to UGC guidelines. The UGC in its latest meeting approved simultaneous dual degrees for students in India, allowing aspirants to complete courses either at the same university or from different universities at the same time.

“A student can pursue two academic programmes, one in full time physical mode and another in Open and Distance Learning (ODL)/Online mode; or up to two ODL/Online programmes simultaneously," UGC release mentioned.

UGC Guidelines For Pursuing Dual Degrees Simultaneously

Students who are willing to get their hands on dual academic programmes simultaneously must go through these guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

1. A student can pursue two full time academic programmes in physical mode provided that in such cases, class timings for one programme do not overlap with the class timings of the other programme.

2. A student can pursue two academic programmes, one in full time physical mode and another in Open and Distance Learning (ODL)/Online mode; or up to two ODL/Online programmes simultaneously.

3. Degree or diploma programmes under ODL/Online mode shall be pursued with only such HEIs which are recognized by UGC/Statutory Council/Govt. of India for running such programmes.

4. Degree or diploma programmes under these guidelines shall be governed by the Regulations notified by the UGC and also the respective statutory/professional councils, wherever applicable.

5. These guidelines shall come into effect from the date of their notification by the UGC. No retrospective benefit can be claimed by the students who have already done two academic programmes simultaneously prior to the notification of these guidelines.