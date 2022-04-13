  • Home
  • Education
  • Want To Pursue Dual Degrees Simultaneously? Check These Important Guidelines By UGC

Want To Pursue Dual Degrees Simultaneously? Check These Important Guidelines By UGC

Students are now able to pursue two full-time academic programmes simultaneously in the physical mode provided that class timings for one programme do not overlap with the other, according to UGC guidelines.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: Apr 13, 2022 8:37 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

St Stephen’s Says It Will Give 85% Weightage To Common Universities Entrance Test Score For Admission
IIT Bombay To Offer MA Research Programme For Humanities Students, Admissions Through GATE
IAF Signs MoU With IIT-Madras To Develop Solutions To Maintain Weapon Systems
IIT Madras Celebrates 10th Edition Of Research Scholars Festival
IIM Indore Begins Registration For 5 Year Integrated Programme In Management; Test On July 2
DSEU Launches Residential Course In Software Programming For Women, Trans Women
Want To Pursue Dual Degrees Simultaneously? Check These Important Guidelines By UGC
UGC shared guidelines for pursuing dual degrees simultaneously
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released the guidelines for pursuing two academic programmes simultaneously on Wednesday, April 13. Students are now able to pursue two full-time academic programmes simultaneously in the physical mode provided that class timings for one programme do not overlap with the other, according to UGC guidelines. The UGC in its latest meeting approved simultaneous dual degrees for students in India, allowing aspirants to complete courses either at the same university or from different universities at the same time.

“A student can pursue two academic programmes, one in full time physical mode and another in Open and Distance Learning (ODL)/Online mode; or up to two ODL/Online programmes simultaneously," UGC release mentioned.

UGC Guidelines For Pursuing Dual Degrees Simultaneously

Students who are willing to get their hands on dual academic programmes simultaneously must go through these guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

1. A student can pursue two full time academic programmes in physical mode provided that in such cases, class timings for one programme do not overlap with the class timings of the other programme.

2. A student can pursue two academic programmes, one in full time physical mode and another in Open and Distance Learning (ODL)/Online mode; or up to two ODL/Online programmes simultaneously.

3. Degree or diploma programmes under ODL/Online mode shall be pursued with only such HEIs which are recognized by UGC/Statutory Council/Govt. of India for running such programmes.

4. Degree or diploma programmes under these guidelines shall be governed by the Regulations notified by the UGC and also the respective statutory/professional councils, wherever applicable.

5. These guidelines shall come into effect from the date of their notification by the UGC. No retrospective benefit can be claimed by the students who have already done two academic programmes simultaneously prior to the notification of these guidelines.

Click here for more Education News
University Grants Commission (UGC
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
St Stephen’s Says It Will Give 85% Weightage To Common Universities Entrance Test Score For Admission
St Stephen’s Says It Will Give 85% Weightage To Common Universities Entrance Test Score For Admission
Delhi High Court Refuses To Interfere With Six Years-Plus Age Requirement For Class 1 KV Admission
Delhi High Court Refuses To Interfere With Six Years-Plus Age Requirement For Class 1 KV Admission
CBSE Term 2 Class 10, 12 Exams 2022 Guidelines Released; Check Important Details
CBSE Term 2 Class 10, 12 Exams 2022 Guidelines Released; Check Important Details
UGC Releases Guidelines For Dual Academic Programmes
UGC Releases Guidelines For Dual Academic Programmes
IIT Bombay To Offer MA Research Programme For Humanities Students, Admissions Through GATE
IIT Bombay To Offer MA Research Programme For Humanities Students, Admissions Through GATE
.......................... Advertisement ..........................