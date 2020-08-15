Want To Opt For Medical Courses After Class 12? Check Here

Medical Courses After Class 12

In India, the healthcare one of the booming industries. Seeing the career growth and lucrative job opportunities, medical courses are among the most preferred choices among the 12th qualified aspirants. Appearing for NEET to pursue medical courses is almost every 12 graduates’ choice. NEET exam is a single entrance test for granting admission to medical undergraduate courses.

With the expansion of the healthcare industry, growth in medical opportunities is also increasing. As 12th state or central board results have been declared and some left one will be declared soon. Aspirants should know about the various medical courses which they can pursue after class 12. Candidates are advised to read the article on medical courses after class 12 which they can pursue. As after going through the article, aspirants will know the various other alternatives of MBBS or BDS medical courses.

Medical Courses after Class 12

Aspirants can go through the below-mentioned list of medical courses that they can pursue after qualifying their class 12th with compulsory science subjects like Physic, Chemistry, and Biology.

Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS)

Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) is one of the most prominent graduate degrees for becoming a doctor. MBBS is a combination of two professional degrees in medicine and surgery offered by the various government and private colleges of the country. The duration of the MBBS course is 5.5 years of which four and a half years is theory-based and one year of rotatory internship.

Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS)

In order to pursue a dentistry course after class 12th and become a dentist, aspirants have to pursue a Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS). It is an undergraduate course of five years of course duration. This comprises of four years of theory and one year will be for a rotatory internship. On the basis of the NEET BDS entrance exam, admission will be granted to a total of 26,949 seats offered in 313 government, private, and deemed institutes of the nation.

Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS)

After Class 12th, BAMS is a professional medical course focused on the study of Ayurvedic medicine. BAMS degree is of 5 and a half years of duration which includes one year of internship. After completing the degree successfully and after registering with the government-approved licensing authority, a BAMS graduate is allowed to give medical treatment in some states of India.

Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS)

BHMS is an undergraduate degree that focuses on Homeopathy education in India. The degree is awarded after a duration of 5 and a half years which includes a one-year internship. Aspirants opting for BHMS as their medical course after class 12th can gain a vast knowledge of Homeopathy medicine along with the treatment by using its application. Various specializations like Homeopathic Pharmacy, Paediatrics, Psychiatry, Skin specialist, and others can be opted by aspirants to treat the patients with Homeopathic knowledge.

Bachelor of Veterinary Science (B.VSc)

B.VSc is an undergraduate course that provides academic as well as practical knowledge of disease related to animals and treatment to diagnose them. The B.VSc degree is of five-year duration. B.VSc graduates are also named as an animal or veterinary doctor. With the increasing love for pets, veterinary doctors are earning a handsome salary and the career scope is also wide.

Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS)

BUMS is an undergraduate degree program that focuses on the study of Unani Medicine and Surgery. The BUMS degree is of 5.5 years duration course which comprises 4.5 years of the academic session and one year of internship. Many of the prominent institutes or universities provide distance learning of BUMS. So, aspirants can easily pursue BUMS after their class 12.

Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS)

Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery, commonly known as BSMS is an undergraduate program that focusses on Siddha medicine. BSMS is a 5.5 years duration course which comprises of a one-year internship. Students after completing the BSMS successfully will be eligible to be called as a doctor as BSMS is a recognized medical course after 12th.

Raushan Kumar writes on medical courses at Careers360.