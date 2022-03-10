Walmart Global Tech Partners With IIT Madras For Research, Skilling Associates

WGT will have access to short and long-term education and training programs of the institute to upskill their employees

Walmart Global Tech (WGT) has partnered with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) to accelerate research in new areas of technology. Under this agreement, Walmart associates will have the opportunity of continuing education and collaborate on projects for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for their India operations.

Under this corporate partnership, IIT Madras students and WGT associates will work on research projects together, facilitated by the Centre for Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research (IC&SR) at IIT Madras.

In addition, WGT will use space in the IIT Madras Research Park to work with the start-up companies incubated by the IIT Madras Incubation Cell.

The MoU was signed in Chennai in the presence of IIT Madras alumnus Suresh Kumar who is the Global Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Chief Development Officer (CDO), Walmart Inc, and Professor Mahesh Panchagnula, Dean - Alumni and Corporate Relations, IIT Madras.

Judith Ravin, US Consul General in Chennai and key leaders from Walmart and senior faculty members of IIT Madras were also present at the event.

“WGT develops and manages the foundational technologies on which our customer experiences around the world are built. We are a human-led, tech-empowered company, and our talented associates in India are critical to driving Walmart’s global businesses and leading the next retail disruption. Many of our associates, including me, sharpened our engineering and analytical skills while studying at IITM. Our association with IITM will help us further empower our teams, collaborate on digital innovation, and strengthen the education ecosystem in India,” Mr Kumar said.

“WGT and IITM have many areas for collaborative growth such as sustainability, AI, and energy engineering. We are keen to grow this into an impactful partnership to benefit a broad cross-section of stakeholders including students and faculty members of IIT Madras,” Prof said.

Consul General in Chennai Judith Ravin said, “I welcome the collaboration between global retail giant Walmart and India’s topmost technology institution IITM. Industry-academic partnerships are a great way to strengthen higher education and create a highly skilled workforce that can contribute to our mutual economic prosperity.”

WGT and IITM will also engage in CSR activities, in addition to grants that will be made to support faculty research and students with scholarships and fellowships.