VSSUT, Odisha Conducts Final Year UG Exams Online, Publishes Result In Record Time

The Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) in Burla published the final semester results of B.Tech and B.Arch, becoming the first higher educational institute in Odisha to do so after conducting the exams online.

The results were announced on Thursday for the examinations held online between July 13 and July 18.

With the publication of the results, the institution became the first government-run university in the state to conduct undergraduate final examinations online and publish the results in record time, said VSSUT vice-chancellor Atal Chaudhuri.

“It was a big challenge for us to conduct the examination online at this time but we did it very nicely. The result was published on Thursday and the students are also very happy," he said.

The varsity had sent an online form to the students on June 23 and asked them whether they were interested to appear in the examination through online mode or offline. They were asked to intimate about their preferred mode of examinations by June 28.

Of the total students, 98 per cent preferred to appear for the examination online, officials said. All the 970 students, who preferred the online mode, appeared in the examinations between July 13 and July 18.

The evaluation of the paper also went on alongside, Mr Chaudhuri said. Moreover, the viva tests of the students were also conducted online. The varsity was committed to publishing the result by August 31 and as per the commitment, the result was published on July 30, he said.

The vice-chancellor said 99 per cent candidates were declared successful.

The students who did not opt to appear in the examinations online will be again asked to intimate their preferences. Examinations for those who prefer the online mode will be held in August.

The examinations of the post-graduate courses of the varsity have also been conducted online and the results are likely to be declared on August 14 after the hard copies of the thesis of the students are submitted, he said.