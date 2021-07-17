Vice President Naidu Welcomes Decision Of 14 Engineering Colleges To Offer Courses In Regional Languages

  • Home
The Vice President desired more engineering colleges and other technical education institutions to offer courses in regional languages.

Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 17, 2021 1:38 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday welcomed the decision of 14 engineering colleges across eight states to offer courses in regional languages in select branches from the new academic year.

He expressed happiness that the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), in tune with the provisions of the new education policy, has permitted B.Tech programmes in 11 regional languages -- Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati, Malayalam, Bengali, Assamese, Punjabi and Odia, the Vice President Secretariat said in a tweet.

To mark the decision, the secretariat posted the tweet in 11 languages. "The Vice President desired more engineering colleges and other technical education institutions to offer courses in regional languages," it said.

