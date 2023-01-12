  • Home
Vocational Training To Be Introduced In 325 Block Level Model Schools In Jharkhand

A proposal has been prepared on the directives of CM Hemant Soren and it will be launched at a state-level programme in the month of March 2023.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jan 12, 2023 7:25 pm IST

Ranchi:

The Jharkhand government has decided to roll out vocational training to students in 325 block-level model schools to provide employment-oriented education, an official said on Thursday. The skill-based training would also be implemented in 80 schools of excellence across the state, the official said.

A proposal in this regard has been prepared on the directives of Chief Minister Hemant Soren and it will be launched at a state-level programme in March, according to an official communique. Under the initiative, training will be provided in 11 trades such as agriculture, information technology, information technology-enabled services, apparel and make-up and home furnishing, media and entertainment, tourism and hospitality, beauty and wellness, multiskilling, electronics and hardware, retail and healthcare, it said.

“Arrangements are being made to facilitate on-job training through industrial field visits to state-level establishments and institutions associated with the respective trade so that employment opportunities can be made available to the students as per their interests,” the release said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

