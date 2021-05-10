VITEEE, SRMJEE, State CETs: Latest Updates On Engineering Entrance Exams Other Than JEE Main

Image credit: Shutterstock Engineering entrance exams other than JEE Main: Latest updates (representational)

Two sessions of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 have been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, other state-level entrance exams and exams for admission to some private engineering colleges, including the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) and the SRM Institute of Science and Technology will be held as per schedule.

Here are the latest updates on state CETs – TS EAMCET, KCET, WBJEE, OJEE – and institute-level entrance exams – VITEEE, BITSAT and SRMJEE.

TS EAMCET 2021

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 will be held from July 5 to July 8. The online application window will remain open till May 18.

The registration fee for students appearing in one stream is Rs 800. For students who want to appear in all the three streams, the registration fee is Rs 1,600. There is relaxation in the fee for reserve category candidates.

Earlier, the Telangana government had cancelled the intermediate final year exam. Twenty five per cent weightage for TS EAMCET will not be considered this year, the government had said.

VITEEE 2021

Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE 2021) will be held on May 28, 29 and 31 in remote-proctored mode. Students will take the exam from their homes with a laptop or computer and they will be supervised by an examiner using a web camera.

Students can submit application forms till May 20 on the official website, vit.ac.in.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled from June 18 to 26 in physical mode. Due to rising COVID-19 cases, the exam authorities have decided to go with a remote-proctored exam.

SRMJEE 2021

SRM Institute of Science and Technology Joint Entrance Exam (SRMJEE 2021) will be held in two phases. The first phase is scheduled for May 23 and 24 and registration for it will end on May 15. The second phase of SRMJEE 2021 will be held on July 25 and 26, and registration will be available up to July 20.

The exam is conducted for admitting students to BTech programmes offered at SRMIST Chennai, SRM University, Sonepat, Haryana, and SRM University, Andhra Pradesh.

The top 1,000 rank holders of JEE Main will be given direct admission to the SRM University.

WBJEE 2021

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2021 will be held tentatively on July 11. Registration for the exam has ended. Admit cards will be issued tentatively on July 7.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) conducts the entrance exam for admission to Pharmacy, Engineering, Architecture and Technology courses offered by the participating institutions of the state.

KCET 2021

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) for professional programmes is scheduled for July 7 and 8. The exam, for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga students, will be held on July 9.

Registrations for the exam have not started yet.

BITSAT 2021

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) 2021 will be held tentatively from June 24-30, 2021. The deadline to register for BITSAT 2021 May 29.

The application fee for male candidates is Rs 3,400 and for female candidates, it is Rs 2,900. However, for students who want to appear for the exam in Dubai, irrespective of gender, the application fee is Rs 7,000.

