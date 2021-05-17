VITEEE 2021 slot booking has commenced

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has commenced the slot booking for the upcoming Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination 2021 (VITEEE 2021) from today, May 17. Students appearing for the VITEEE 2021 can book their exam slots through the official website - viteee.vit.ac.in – from today onward. The slot booking is mandatory for all those who have registered and will be available till May 21.

VITEE Slot bookings will be available for two mock tests and an actual exam (ORPE).

The link for the mock test will be available on the VITEEE official page and each applicant will be informed by email/ SMS.

VITEE Slot Booking 2021: How to Apply

Step 1: Got to the official website, viteee.vit.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads: “VITEEE online test booking system"

Step 3: Login using your credentials

Step 4: Select timing, subjects etc to book a slot and click on the 'submit' button

To help students understand how the test will work, a mock test will be held tentatively on May 20, the institute has said, adding that details will be communicated through email or the official website.

Four slots will be available per day for the mock tests and the actual exam.

After booking the exam slots, candidates can download their VITEE admit card. VITEEE 2021 is scheduled to be held on May 28, 29, and 31 in remote proctored mode.

VITEEE 2021 was earlier scheduled for June as a Computer Based Test (CBT), however, keeping in view the COVID-19 situation in the country, the authorities have decided to conduct VITEEE 2021 as a remote proctored exam. Students will appear for it from their homes and will be invigilated by exam officials online.