Vellore Institute Of Technology Activates VITEEE Result 2022 Link; Know How To Download Scorecard

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download VITEEE 2022 scorecard at vit.ac.in

VITEEE Result 2022 Link: The Vellore Institute of Technology has activated the VITEEE Result 2022 link, the candidates can download the scorecard on the official website- vit.ac.in. To download the VITEE scorecard, candidates need to use the application number and password. VITEEE 2022 scorecard along with the counselling schedule was earlier on July 7 sent to the registered email ID of the candidates. Also Read | VITEEE Counselling 2022 Schedule Released; Check Dates

Latest: Know all about VIT Counselling, Cutoff, Fees and Placement. Click Here

Don't Miss: Previous Year Cut offs, Closing Rank for Colleges accepting VITEEE Check Here Browse: Top College Accepting VITEEE score along with placement, admission process, Here B.Tech at UPES. Ranked Top 100 in NIRF, Grade A by NAAC, 50 LPA Highest CTC, 100% Placement. Apply Now

According to VIT, the phase 1 counselling schedule has opened, the candidates can pay counselling the fee till July 9. The phase 1 choice filling process will be held from July 10- 11. "Rank holders upto 1,00,000 rank are eligible for counselling in VIT Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh and Bhopal," VIT statement mentioned. JEE Main 2022 Result Live

VITEEE Result 2022: How To Download Scorecard

Know your results - Rank [available inside the login Read all the given instructions for counselling [inside login] carefully before you proceed Give your choices of preferred Campus, Core Branch Name, Fee Category, Specialisation/Minor (if any) in the order of preference Edit or Re-order your choices before the deadline View your registered choices of Campus, Core Branch Name, Fee Category, Specialisation/Minor Seat allotment will be based on your rank and your preferred choice.

The Phase 2 choice filling process will be commenced from July 19, while phase 3 from July 27. The candidates can check the detail counselling schedule on the website- vit.ac.in. VITEEE entrance exam 2022 was conducted in two groups – MPCEA and BPCEA. The VITEEE exam is held every year for admission to engineering courses offered by VITs at Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, and Bhopal.