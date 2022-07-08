Vellore Institute Of Technology Activates VITEEE Result 2022 Link; Know How To Download Scorecard

  • Home
VITEEE Result 2022: The candidates can download the scorecard on the website- vit.ac.in, the phase 1 choice filling process will commence on July 10

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jul 8, 2022 10:15 am IST

Download VITEEE 2022 scorecard at vit.ac.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

VITEEE Result 2022 Link: The Vellore Institute of Technology has activated the VITEEE Result 2022 link, the candidates can download the scorecard on the official website- vit.ac.in. To download the VITEE scorecard, candidates need to use the application number and password. VITEEE 2022 scorecard along with the counselling schedule was earlier on July 7 sent to the registered email ID of the candidates. Also Read | VITEEE Counselling 2022 Schedule Released; Check Dates

According to VIT, the phase 1 counselling schedule has opened, the candidates can pay counselling the fee till July 9. The phase 1 choice filling process will be held from July 10- 11. "Rank holders upto 1,00,000 rank are eligible for counselling in VIT Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh and Bhopal," VIT statement mentioned. JEE Main 2022 Result Live

VITEEE Result 2022: How To Download Scorecard

  1. Know your results - Rank [available inside the login
  2. Read all the given instructions for counselling [inside login] carefully before you proceed
  3. Give your choices of preferred Campus, Core Branch Name, Fee Category, Specialisation/Minor (if any) in the order of preference
  4. Edit or Re-order your choices before the deadline
  5. View your registered choices of Campus, Core Branch Name, Fee Category, Specialisation/Minor
  6. Seat allotment will be based on your rank and your preferred choice.

The Phase 2 choice filling process will be commenced from July 19, while phase 3 from July 27. The candidates can check the detail counselling schedule on the website- vit.ac.in. VITEEE entrance exam 2022 was conducted in two groups – MPCEA and BPCEA. The VITEEE exam is held every year for admission to engineering courses offered by VITs at Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, and Bhopal.

