VITEEE rescheduled To May 28, Entrance Exam To Be Held In Online Mode

Vellore Institute of Technology has rescheduled VIT Engineering Entrance Exam from May 28. The exams will be held on May 28, 29 and 31 in remote-proctored mode as part of which the candidates will be appearing for the papers from their personal devices that is laptop or computer while they will be supervised by an examiner using a web camera. The exam will be held for admissions to BTech courses offere by both campuses, VIT Vellore and VIT Chennai.

The last date to fill up the VIT application form is May 20. They can visit the official website vit.ac.in.

Steps To Apply For VITEEE 2021

Step 1 Visit the official website vit.ac.in

Step 2 Click on new user registration

Step 3 Enter details including your name, address and educational qualification

Step 4 Upload official documents

Step 5 Pay online application fee

Earlier, the exam was scheduled between June 18 and 26 in physical mode. Due to rising COVID-19 cases, the exam authorities had to either cancel the exams or switch them to remote-proctored mode.

After the examination, VIT will be announcing the counselling dates for the qualifying candidates.

Last year, VITEEE 2020 exam was cancelled due to COVID-19 and lockdown. Admissions to the BTech programme at Vellore Institute of Technology were offered on the basis of Class 12 marks only.