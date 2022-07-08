  • Home
  • Education
  • Vellore Institute Of Technology Releases VITEEE Counselling 2022 Schedule; Check Dates

Vellore Institute Of Technology Releases VITEEE Counselling 2022 Schedule; Check Dates

VITEEE Counselling 2022: According to VIT, the Phase 1 choice filling process will be held from July 10- 11, candidates will be allotted seat on July 13

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jul 8, 2022 9:02 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
JEE Main 2022 Result Live Updates: NTA To Declare June Session Result Soon; Official Website, Cut-Off Details
JEE Main 2022 Result: NTA Drops 4 Questions From Answer Key; How It Will Impact Merit List
JEE Main Result 2022 Expected Soon; Check What Is Percentile Vs Percentage Marks
JEE Main Result 2022 Updates: NTA JEE Main June Session 1 Result Expected Soon At Jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE Main 2022: Final Answer Key For Session 1 Out; Direct Link Here
NTA Reopens JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Registration; Details Here
Vellore Institute Of Technology Releases VITEEE Counselling 2022 Schedule; Check Dates
Check VIT counselling schedule
Image credit: shutterstock.com

VITEEE Counselling 2022: The Vellore Institute of Technology has released the VITEEE 2022 counselling schedule, the result was earlier announced yesterday, July 7. The candidates received the result along with the counselling schedule on their registered mail ID. The result link will also be activated soon on the official website- viteee.vit.ac.in. JEE Main 2022 Result Live

Suggested: Try JEE Main 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances in Engineering colleges. Use Now
Latest: Predict your JEE Main 2022 Percentile out of 300 score using JEE Main Rank Predictor . Use Now
Don't Miss: JEE Main Cut off for IITs & NITs, Check Now

According to VIT, for the Phase 1 counselling, the candidates can pay counselling the fee till July 9, the choice filling process will be held from July 10- 11, candidates will be allotted seat on July 13. "Rank holders upto 1,00,000 rank are eligible for counselling in VIT Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh and Bhopal," VIT statement mentioned.

VITEEE Counselling 2022 Schedule In Details

Phase 1

  • Rank 1 to 20,000
  • Counselling fee last day- July 9
  • Choice filling- July 10- 11 (5 PM)
  • Seat Allotment- July 13
  • Advance or Full fee payment- July 13- 18
  • Last date for balance fee payment- July 27.

viteee, viteee 2022, viteee result, viteee result 2022, vit, vitee, vit result 2022, viteee results, vit vellore counselling schedule viteee 2022 counselling

Phase 2

  1. Rank 20,001 to 45,000
  2. Counselling fee last day- July 18
  3. Choice filling- July 19 to 20
  4. Seat Allotment- July 22
  5. Advance or Full fee payment- July 22 to 26
  6. Last date for balance fee payment- August 8.

Phase 3

  • Rank 45,001 to 70,000
  • Counselling fee last day- July 26
  • Choice filling- July 27- 28
  • Seat Allotment- July 30
  • Advance or Full fee payment- July 30 to August 4
  • Last date for balance fee payment- August 18.

The choice filling for the Phase 4 and 5 counselling will be commenced from August 5 and 18 respectively.

VITEEE entrance exam 2022 was conducted in two groups – MPCEA and BPCEA. The VITEEE exam is held every year for admission to engineering courses offered by VITs at Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, and Bhopal.

Click here for more Education News
VITEEE Counselling VITEEE Results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main 2022 Result Live Updates: NTA To Declare June Session Result Soon; Official Website, Cut-Off Details
Live | JEE Main 2022 Result Live Updates: NTA To Declare June Session Result Soon; Official Website, Cut-Off Details
Vellore Institute Of Technology Declares VITEEE Result 2022
Vellore Institute Of Technology Declares VITEEE Result 2022
Prime Minister Modi Interacts With Schoolchildren In Varanasi, Praise Them For Their Talents
Prime Minister Modi Interacts With Schoolchildren In Varanasi, Praise Them For Their Talents
Teachers' Group Express Dismay Over Deletion Of Chapters On Environment Issues In NCERT Syllabus
Teachers' Group Express Dismay Over Deletion Of Chapters On Environment Issues In NCERT Syllabus
Maharashtra: Nitin Gadkari Awarded Honorary Doctor Of Science Degree
Maharashtra: Nitin Gadkari Awarded Honorary Doctor Of Science Degree
.......................... Advertisement ..........................