Vellore Institute Of Technology Releases VITEEE Counselling 2022 Schedule; Check Dates

VITEEE Counselling 2022: The Vellore Institute of Technology has released the VITEEE 2022 counselling schedule, the result was earlier announced yesterday, July 7. The candidates received the result along with the counselling schedule on their registered mail ID. The result link will also be activated soon on the official website- viteee.vit.ac.in. JEE Main 2022 Result Live

According to VIT, for the Phase 1 counselling, the candidates can pay counselling the fee till July 9, the choice filling process will be held from July 10- 11, candidates will be allotted seat on July 13. "Rank holders upto 1,00,000 rank are eligible for counselling in VIT Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh and Bhopal," VIT statement mentioned.

VITEEE Counselling 2022 Schedule In Details

Phase 1

Rank 1 to 20,000

Counselling fee last day- July 9

Choice filling- July 10- 11 (5 PM)

Seat Allotment- July 13

Advance or Full fee payment- July 13- 18

Last date for balance fee payment- July 27.

Phase 2

Rank 20,001 to 45,000 Counselling fee last day- July 18 Choice filling- July 19 to 20 Seat Allotment- July 22 Advance or Full fee payment- July 22 to 26 Last date for balance fee payment- August 8.

Phase 3

Rank 45,001 to 70,000

Counselling fee last day- July 26

Choice filling- July 27- 28

Seat Allotment- July 30

Advance or Full fee payment- July 30 to August 4

Last date for balance fee payment- August 18.

The choice filling for the Phase 4 and 5 counselling will be commenced from August 5 and 18 respectively.

VITEEE entrance exam 2022 was conducted in two groups – MPCEA and BPCEA. The VITEEE exam is held every year for admission to engineering courses offered by VITs at Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, and Bhopal.