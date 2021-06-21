VITEEE Counselling 2021: Online Choice Filling For Phase 1 Begins

VIT starts online choice filing for Phase 1

The Vellore Institute Of Technology (VIT) has opened the first phase of online choice filling process for admission to the institute. Students can apply online and fill the choice for phase 1 till 5 pm of June 22.

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) had organized the Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2021 on May 28, 29, and 31 in remote-proctored mode. The institute held the VITEEE 2021 re-exam on June 10 for candidates who could not appear in the examination due to technical reasons.

VITEEE Counselling 2021: Direct Link

Candidates who accept the seat can login to the website, verify documents and pay the requisite fee. “It is the common counselling for admission to BTech programme in Vellore, Chennai, AP and Bhopal Campuses of VIT. Eligible Candidates may select specific campus and programme during the counselling based on their ranking,” an official statement on the website read.

Steps To Follow

Step-1 Know your results - Rank

Step-2 Read all the given instructions for counselling [inside login] carefully before you proceed

Step-3 Give your choices of preferred Campus, Core Branch Name, Fee Category, Specialisation/Minor (if any) in the order of preference

Step-4 Edit or Re-order your choices before the deadline

Step-5 View your registered choices of Campus, Core Branch Name, Fee Category, Specialisation/Minor (if any)

Step-6 Seat allotment will be based on your rank and your preferred choice