VITEEE application form 2021 last date today

Vellore Institute of Technology will conclude the VITEEE 2021 application process today, May 20. Those who haven’t filled VITEEE application form 2021 yet must visit the official website, viteee.vit.ac.in, and register by the end of the day. Candidates preparing for Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VIT entrance exam 2021) must register at viteee.vit.ac.in using their personal number, and email ID.

UPDATE: Vellore Institute Of Technology B.Tech Applications Open. Apply here

VITEEE 2021 Application Form: Process To Register

Step 1: Go to the official website of VIT-- viteee.vit.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration tab and fill details such as--name, date of birth, mobile number, and email ID.

Step 3: Username and password will be sent on the registered email ID and mobile number.

Step 4: Go back to viteee.vit.ac.in and login using the credentials and fill the VITEEE application form 2021.

Step 5: Pay the application fee via debit card, credit card or net banking

Step 6: Upload scanned photograph and signature in the prescribed format

Step 7: Submit the VITEEE 2021 application form.

Step 8: Download a copy of duly filled application form and keep it safe for future reference

Vellore Institute of Technology has revised VITEEE 2021 exam dates. As per the new schedule released, the VIT entrance exam 2021 will now be held on May 28, 29 and 31, 2021, in online mode as a remote proctored test. Earlier, the VITEEE 2021 was scheduled from June 18 to 26 as a centre-based test.

As per the new exam pattern, the VITEEE 2021 will be held as a remote proctored test. Candidates will be required to answer a total of 80 questions and within 90 minutes.

Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry sections will have 25 questions each. Apart from this, three questions will be from aptitude and three questions from English. For each correct response, one mark will be awarded. There will be no negative marking.

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) will conduct VITEEE 2021 mock test in two phases. VITEEE 2021 mock test phase 1 will be held on May 20, 21 and 22 in AI proctoring mode. Mock test for phase 2 will be conducted on May 24, 25 and 26 in live human proctoring mode to help students understand how the test will work.

Vellore Institute of Technology commenced the VITEEE slot booking process on May 17. Candidates can select the exam slot and date from the official website. Candidates who successfully filled the VITEEE application form can access the VIT slot booking 2021 facility online.