VITEEE 2023 Registrations Start For BTech Admission; Direct Link, Application Steps

VITEEE 2023 Application: Applicants must have obtained a minimum aggregate of 60 per cent in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics/Biology in Class 12. Reserved category students will be required to score 50 per cent marks in Class 12.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 11, 2022 12:21 pm IST

VITEEE 2023 Registrations Start For BTech Admission; Direct Link, Application Steps
VITEEE 2023 application started
New Delhi:

Registration for the Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam, or VITEEE, has started today, November 11. Candidates can apply and fill the VITEEE application form 2023 on the official website -- viteee.vit.ac.in. The last date to register for VITEEE 2023 application form is March 31, 2023. Candidates applying for admission to BTech programme must have obtained a minimum aggregate of 60 per cent in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/Biology in Class 12. Reserved category students will be required to score 50 per cent marks in Class 12.

VITEEE is conducted every year for admission to BTech programmes offered by VITs at Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh and Bhopal. VITEEE 2023 is scheduled to be conducted between April 15 and April 21, 2023.

VITEEE 2023 Application Form: Steps To Register

  1. Go to the official website of VIT -- viteee.vit.ac.in.
  2. Click on the VITEEE registration tab and fill details including name, date of birth, mobile number, and email ID
  3. The administering body will send the username and password will be sent on the registered email ID and mobile number
  4. Now, go back to viteee.vit.ac.in and login using the credentials and fill VITEEE application form 2022
  5. Pay the VITEEE application fee via debit card, credit card or net banking
  6. Upload scanned photograph and signature in the prescribed format
  7. Submit the VITEEE 2023 application form.
  8. Download a copy of duly filled application form and keep it safe for future reference

VITEEE 2023 Application Form: Direct Link

VITEEE registration
