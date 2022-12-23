VITEEE 2023 Exam Date Revised For Engineering Entrance Exam; Registrations Underway

VITEEE 2023 exam date revised

The exam dates of the Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam, or VITEEE, have been revised. Now VITEEE 2023 will be held between April 17 and April 23. Earlier, VITEEE 2023 was scheduled to be held from April 15 to April 21. The VITEEE 2023 registration is underway and candidates can apply and register for the VITEEE 2023 on the official website -- viteee.vit.ac.in. The last date to register for VITEEE 2023 application form is March 31, 2023. VITEEE is held annually for admission to BTech programmes offered by VITs at Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh and Bhopal.

As per the VITEEE 2023 eligibility criteria, candidates applying for admission to BTech programme must have obtained a minimum aggregate of 60 per cent in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematic or Biology in Class 12. Reserved category students will however have to score 50 per cent marks in Class 12.

VITEEE 2023 Application Form: How To Register