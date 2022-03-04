VITEEE 2022: Registration Process Begins For BTech Courses; Here's Direct Link

Image credit: Shutterstock VITEEE 2022 registration process begins at viteee.vit.ac.in.

VITEEE 2022: The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has started the registration process for its BTech entrance examination, VITEEE 2022. The VITEEE application form 2022 has been released on the official website - viteee.vit.ac.in. The BTech entrance exam will be conducted tentatively in April. However, the final dates for the VIT engineering entrance exam are yet to be announced.

Recommended: Download the Free Complete Guide about VITEEE Counselling. Click Here BTech at UPES. Ranked Top 100 in NIRF, Grade A by NAAC, 45 LPA Highest CTC. Last date to apply - 29th March. Apply Now Pursue BTech @VIT. #1 Private Engineering College by NIRF. Apply Now Through VITEEE BTech Admissions @Amrita University. Ranked amongst top 100 Universities in the World by The Times Impact Rankings 2021. Apply Now

Candidates applying for the undergraduate engineering programme should have secured a minimum aggregate of 60 per cent in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/Biology in Class 12. Reserved category students will be required to secure 50 per cent marks in Class 12.

VITEEE 2022: How To Register

Go to the official website - viteee.vit.ac.in

Register by providing the required information

Login and fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload photo and signature

Download the application form

VITEEE 2022 Application Form: Direct Link

Those who want to take admission in VIT for various undergraduate engineering and technology courses will be required to qualify the VITEEE 2022. Qualified candidates will be selected on the basis of secured rank through the online counselling process.

Candidates will have to select a specific campus and programme during the counselling and pay the fees. Students will have to report in person to the Institution along with the asked documents like their ID proofs.