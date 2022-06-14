VITEEE 2022: Registration Ends Tomorrow; Direct Link, Steps To Apply

Image credit: Shutterstock VITEEE 2022 application window closes tomorrow

VITEEE 2022: The application window for the Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) 2022 will be closed tomorrow, June 15. The VITEEE 2022 application form is available on the official website Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT). Candidates who have not filled VITEEE registration form yet can apply online at viteee.vit.ac.in, and register by tomorrow. Earlier, the last date to submit the VITEEE application was May 30.

Candidates applying for the BTech programmes must have secured a minimum aggregate of 55 per cent in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/Biology in Class 12. Reserved category students will be required to score 45 per cent marks in Class 12.

VITEEE 2022: How To Apply

Visit the official websit -- viteee.vit.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the registration tab and fill in all the required details such as--name, date of birth, mobile number, and email ID. Username and password will be sent on the registered email ID and mobile number. Now, login using the credentials and fill in the VITEEE application form. Pay the application fee and upload scanned photograph and signature in the prescribed format. Submit the VITEEE application form 2022.

VIT Engineering Entrance Exam is held every year for admission to engineering courses offered by VITs at Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, and Bhopal.

VITEEE entrance exam 2022 will be held in two groups – MPCEA and BPCEA. MPCEA group will include subjects like Maths (40 questions), Physics (35), Chemistry (35), English (5), Aptitude (10). While, BPCEA group are Biology (40), Physics (35), Chemistry (35), English (5), Aptitude (10).