VITEEE 2022: Prepare With This Knockout Programme To Ace BTech Entrance Exam

VITEEE 2022 exam date on June 30 to July 6, prepare with this Knockout programme

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) will conduct the VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) between June 30 and July 6, 2022. Students must be in their last leg of preparation. VITEEE is scheduled to be held in online mode. To prepare the student with the online mode of exam and the competitive nature of VITEEE, Careers360 has launched a VITEEE Knockout programme. With this Knockout programme, a VIT aspirant can get a customised time table, smart study material, and unlimited mock tests with analysis to understand the preparation level and performance analysis.

Latest: Free download VITEEE previous year question papers. Click Here

Don't Miss: VITEEE Preparation Tips to qualify the exam with a good score. Check Here

Latest: Boost your preparation for VITEEE, BITSAT & state level exams with Knockout packages Click Here



With Careers360 Knockout Programme’s Smart Study Material, a candidate can avail of more than 5,000 concepts with videos, including most difficult and asked concepts, and previous year VITEEE question papers, while with the Performance Analysis of Careers360 Knockout programme, an applicant can get an advanced report with their strengths and weaknesses, the aspirants’ current preparation levels and their overall improvement areas.

Knockout VITEEE 2022 Features

Exhaustive program for the complete preparation of Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, English and Aptitude of VITEEE

Adaptive time table

Chapter-wise questions

Concepts flashcards for quick and effective revision

Unlimited chapter subject wise

Full mock test for enhancing speed and accuracy

The Careers360 VITEEE 2022 knockout programme can be extremely useful in self study, as the time table can be completely customised to crack VITEEE online exam and is not an year long plan as traditional coaching classes, a statement on the VITEEE 2022 Knockout website said.

“It can be extremely useful in revising the whole syllabus, as every important aspect of the syllabus has been covered by it. The study material is exhaustively and accurately made by experts,” it added.

“This is a sponsored article and NDTV is not responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever to at all that is stated in the sponsored article and/or also with regard to the views, claims, specifications of the advertised product provided by Careers360. It is solely the responsibility of the reader to verify and confirm anything stated/ featured in the sponsored article before attaching any credibility to it.”