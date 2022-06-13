  • Home
  • Education
  • VITEEE 2022 Mock Test Released; Direct Link, Steps To Access

VITEEE 2022 Mock Test Released; Direct Link, Steps To Access

VITEEE 2022: The mock test of VITEEE 2022 can be accessed without any login credentials. Candidates who will appear in the VIT Engineering Entrance Exam 2022 can attempt the mock test to get an idea of the exam pattern.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 13, 2022 9:17 pm IST
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11 View More
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

Last Date To Apply For VITEEE 2022 Tomorrow; Direct Link, Application Steps
VITEEE 2022: Prepare With This Knockout Programme To Ace BTech Entrance Exam
VITEEE 2022: Registration Process Begins For BTech Courses; Here's Direct Link
VITEEE 2022 Application Form Out; Direct Link, How To Register
VITEEE 2022 Application Form Released; Register At Viteee.vit.ac.in
VITEEE Result 2021 Declared; Direct Link
VITEEE 2022 Mock Test Released; Direct Link, Steps To Access
VITEEE 2022 mock test released
Image credit: Shutterstock

VITEEE 2022: The Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) 2022 mock test has been released. The VITEEE 2022 mock test is available on the official website-- vit.ac.in. The mock test of VITEEE 2022 can be accessed without any login credentials. Candidates who will appear in the VIT Engineering Entrance Exam 2022 can attempt the mock test to get an idea of the exam pattern. The VITEEE 2022 is scheduled to be conducted from June 30 to July 6.

Latest: Free download VITEEE previous year question papers. Click Here
Don't Miss: Top 200 Questions for VITEEE English and LR, Free Download | VITEEE Preparation Tips, Check Here
Latest:  Boost your preparation for VITEEE, BITSAT & state level exams with Knockout packages Click Here

VITEEE entrance test is held every year for admission to Engineering programmes offered by VITs at Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, and Bhopal.

VITEEE 2022 Mock Test: How To Access

  • Visit the official website-- vit.ac.in.
  • Click on the “VITEEE 2022 Model Test Link - MPCEA | BPCEA” link.
  • Now, click on the “Pariksha Test Player” option.
  • Login and read the instructions carefully.
  • Click on the start button to access the mock test

VITEEE exam will be held in two groups – MPCEA and BPCEA. MPCEA group will include subjects like Maths (40 questions), Physics (35), Chemistry (35), English (5), Aptitude (10). While, BPCEA group are Biology (40), Physics (35), Chemistry (35), English (5), Aptitude (10).

Click here for more Education News
VIT Engineering Entrance Examination
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
RBSE 10th Result 2022 Live: Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result Out At Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in; Online Link
Live | RBSE 10th Result 2022 Live: Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result Out At Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in; Online Link
Kerala SSLC Result 2022 On June 15; Know Where, How To Check
Kerala SSLC Result 2022 On June 15; Know Where, How To Check
Haryana Board To Announce 12th Result 2022 On June 15: Official
Haryana Board To Announce 12th Result 2022 On June 15: Official
CLAT 2022: Check Previous Year's BA LLB Cut-Offs For Top National Law Universities, Other Details
CLAT 2022: Check Previous Year's BA LLB Cut-Offs For Top National Law Universities, Other Details
CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Analysis 2022: 'Easy, Highly Scoring Paper,' Say Students
CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Analysis 2022: 'Easy, Highly Scoring Paper,' Say Students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................