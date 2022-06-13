VITEEE 2022 Mock Test Released; Direct Link, Steps To Access

Image credit: Shutterstock VITEEE 2022 mock test released

VITEEE 2022: The Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) 2022 mock test has been released. The VITEEE 2022 mock test is available on the official website-- vit.ac.in. The mock test of VITEEE 2022 can be accessed without any login credentials. Candidates who will appear in the VIT Engineering Entrance Exam 2022 can attempt the mock test to get an idea of the exam pattern. The VITEEE 2022 is scheduled to be conducted from June 30 to July 6.

VITEEE entrance test is held every year for admission to Engineering programmes offered by VITs at Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, and Bhopal.

VITEEE 2022 Mock Test: How To Access



Visit the official website-- vit.ac.in.

Click on the “VITEEE 2022 Model Test Link - MPCEA | BPCEA” link.

Now, click on the “Pariksha Test Player” option.

Login and read the instructions carefully.

Click on the start button to access the mock test

VITEEE exam will be held in two groups – MPCEA and BPCEA. MPCEA group will include subjects like Maths (40 questions), Physics (35), Chemistry (35), English (5), Aptitude (10). While, BPCEA group are Biology (40), Physics (35), Chemistry (35), English (5), Aptitude (10).