  • Home
  • Education
  • VITEEE 2022 Application Form Released; Register At Viteee.vit.ac.in

VITEEE 2022 Application Form Released; Register At Viteee.vit.ac.in

VITEEE 2022 Application Form: Candidates who want to apply for admission to undergraduate engineering and technology courses at the institute can register themselves at viteee.vit.ac.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Dec 27, 2021 11:00 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

VITEEE Result 2021 Declared; Direct Link
VITEEE 2021: Slot Booking For Re-Exam Begins
VITEEE 2021: Institute Warns Students Against Malpractices
VITEEE 2021 Registration Ends Today
VITEEE Slot Booking Begins; How, Where To Apply
VITEEE 2021: Vellore Institute Of Technology Announces Mock Test For Online Exam
VITEEE 2022 Application Form Released; Register At Viteee.vit.ac.in
VITEEE 2022 registration begins (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

VITEEE 2022 Application Form: Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has started the registration process for the 2022 edition of its engineering entrance exam – VITEEE. Candidates who want to apply for admission to undergraduate engineering and technology courses at the institute can register themselves at viteee.vit.ac.in.

Recommended: Download the Free Complete Guide about VITEEE Counselling. Click Here

“B. Tech. Admissions for Vellore, Chennai, AP and Bhopal Campuses of VIT : Eligible Candidates may select specific campus and programme during the Counselling,” reads a notification on the official website.

The institute has also released a list of BTech programmes offered at different campuses.

VITEEE 2021 Application Form: Direct Link

How To Apply For VITEEE 2022

  1. Go to viteee.vit.ac.in or click on the link above.

  2. Register by providing the required information.

  3. Login and fill the application form. Submit.

  4. Pay the application fee.

  5. Upload photo and signature.

  6. Download the application form.

Candidates can find eligibility, syllabus for the test and other details on the exam website.

Candidates who qualify in VITEEE 2022 can participate in the counselling process. Counselling will be done based on the rankins.

The exam will be conducted in two groups – MPCEA and BPCEA.

Subjects included in the MPCEA group are – Maths (40 questions), Physics (35), Chemistry (35), English (5), Aptitude (10). Subjects in the BPCEA group are Biology (40), Physics (35), Chemistry (35), English (5), Aptitude (10).

The duration of the test will be 150 minutes.

Click here for more Education News
VIT Engineering Entrance Exam Education News VITEEE registration
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
TN Paramedical Counselling 2021: 1st Round Result, Provisional Allotment Order Today
TN Paramedical Counselling 2021: 1st Round Result, Provisional Allotment Order Today
CLAT 2022 Date Announced; Online Application Starts On January 1
CLAT 2022 Date Announced; Online Application Starts On January 1
Registration For Prime Minister’s Pariksha Pe Charcha From Tomorrow
Registration For Prime Minister’s Pariksha Pe Charcha From Tomorrow
Delhi University Decides To Increase University Development Fee
Delhi University Decides To Increase University Development Fee
IIT Bombay Annual Alumni Day 2021: Batch of '96 Pledges Rs 17 Crore Towards Legacy Project
IIT Bombay Annual Alumni Day 2021: Batch of '96 Pledges Rs 17 Crore Towards Legacy Project
.......................... Advertisement ..........................