VITEEE 2022 Application Form Released; Register At Viteee.vit.ac.in

VITEEE 2022 registration begins

VITEEE 2022 Application Form: Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has started the registration process for the 2022 edition of its engineering entrance exam – VITEEE. Candidates who want to apply for admission to undergraduate engineering and technology courses at the institute can register themselves at viteee.vit.ac.in.

“B. Tech. Admissions for Vellore, Chennai, AP and Bhopal Campuses of VIT : Eligible Candidates may select specific campus and programme during the Counselling,” reads a notification on the official website.

The institute has also released a list of BTech programmes offered at different campuses.

VITEEE 2021 Application Form: Direct Link

How To Apply For VITEEE 2022

Go to viteee.vit.ac.in or click on the link above. Register by providing the required information. Login and fill the application form. Submit. Pay the application fee. Upload photo and signature. Download the application form.

Candidates can find eligibility, syllabus for the test and other details on the exam website.

Candidates who qualify in VITEEE 2022 can participate in the counselling process. Counselling will be done based on the rankins.

The exam will be conducted in two groups – MPCEA and BPCEA.

Subjects included in the MPCEA group are – Maths (40 questions), Physics (35), Chemistry (35), English (5), Aptitude (10). Subjects in the BPCEA group are Biology (40), Physics (35), Chemistry (35), English (5), Aptitude (10).

The duration of the test will be 150 minutes.