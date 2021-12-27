  • Home
Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) 2022 registration has commenced from today, December 27.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Dec 27, 2021 3:03 pm IST

VITEEE 2022 registration has commenced from today
New Delhi:

Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) 2022 registration has commenced from today, December 27. Candidates can register themselves on the official website-- viteee.vit.ac.in. Vellore Institute of Technology has not announced the VITEEE application deadline and VITEEE 2022 exam dates yet. Candidates applying for the undergraduate engineering programme should have secured a minimum aggregate of 60 per cent in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/Biology in Class 12. Reserved category students will be required to secure 50 per cent marks in Class 12.

Recommended: Download the Free Complete Guide about VITEEE Counselling. Click Here

VITEEE 2022: Exam Pattern

VITEEE 2022 will be conducted in two groups – MPCEA and BPCEA. MPCEA group will include subjects like Maths (40 questions), Physics (35), Chemistry (35), English (5), Aptitude (10). While, BPCEA group are Biology (40), Physics (35), Chemistry (35), English (5), Aptitude (10).

VITEE 2022 Syllabus: Direct Link

VIT has uploaded the syllabus for each subject on the official website. Candidates can access the official VITEEE 2022 syllabus through h direct links given below.

VITEEE 2022: How To Register

  • Go to viteee.vit.ac.in or click on the link above

  • Register by providing the required information

  • Login and fill the application form

  • Pay the application fee

  • Upload photo and signature

  • Download the application form

VITEEE 2022: Admission Process

Candidates who want to take admission in VIT for various undergraduate engineering and technology courses will be required to qualify the VITEEE 2022. Qualified candidates will be selected on the basis of secured rank through the online counselling process.

Candidates will have to select a specific campus and programme during the counselling and pay the fees. Students will have to report in person to the Institution along with the asked documents like their ID proofs.

