  • Home
  • Education
  • VITEEE 2021: Vellore Institute Of Technology Announces Mock Test For Online Exam

VITEEE 2021: Vellore Institute Of Technology Announces Mock Test For Online Exam

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has announced a mock test for the entrance exam – VITEEE 2021.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: May 15, 2021 7:37 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

VITEEE 2021 To Be Held From May 28 In Online Mode
VITEEE 2021 On May 28; Tips To Crack Entrance Exam
VITEEE 2021: Important Topics Of Physics
VITEEE 2021 Postponed, Exam From June 18
VITEEE 2021 Registration Begins At Vit.ac.in, Know How To Apply
VITEEE 2020 Counselling From August 10 In Four Phases; 1.83 Lakh Students Have Applied
VITEEE 2021: Vellore Institute Of Technology Announces Mock Test For Online Exam
VITEEE 2021 will be held on May 28, 29, and 31 (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) will conduct its Engineering Entrance Exam – VITEEE 2021 – on May 28, 29, and 31 as an online, remote-proctored exam. To help students understand how the test will work, a mock test will be held tentatively on May 20, the institute has said, adding that details will be communicated through email or the official website.

UPDATE: Vellore Institute Of Technology B.Tech Applications OpenApply here

VITEEE 21 was earlier scheduled for June as a Computer Based Test (CBT), and students would have appeared in it from exam centres. However, keeping in view the COVID-19 situation in the country, the authorities have decided to conduct it as a remote proctored exam. Students will appear for it from their homes and will be invigilated by exam officials online.

VIT has released guidelines for the test according to which candidates will require two devices to write the exam.

“The primary device may be a desktop or laptop with speaker/mike/ video facility and capable of connecting to internet through ethernet or WiFi or hotspot. If the system audio devices do not work, a wired headphone may be connected but it should be informed to Proctor. Similarly, a webcam can be connected to desktop,” VIT said. The secondary device can be an Android or iOS smartphone.

Slots will be available for the mock test and the actual exam May 17 onwards, VIT said.

Click here for more Education News
Education News Vellore Institute of Technology
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CLAT 2021 Postponed, Registration Deadline Extended: NLU Consortium
CLAT 2021 Postponed, Registration Deadline Extended: NLU Consortium
West Bengal 10th, 12th Board Exams Postponed Due To COVID-19
West Bengal 10th, 12th Board Exams Postponed Due To COVID-19
Education Minister To Launch AICTE’s Faculty Development Programme Calendar
Education Minister To Launch AICTE’s Faculty Development Programme Calendar
JEECUP 2021: Application Deadline Extended For UPJEE Polytechnic Exam
JEECUP 2021: Application Deadline Extended For UPJEE Polytechnic Exam
OJEE 2021: Application Deadline Extended Till June 15
OJEE 2021: Application Deadline Extended Till June 15
.......................... Advertisement ..........................