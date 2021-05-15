VITEEE 2021: Vellore Institute Of Technology Announces Mock Test For Online Exam

Image credit: Shutterstock VITEEE 2021 will be held on May 28, 29, and 31 (representational)

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) will conduct its Engineering Entrance Exam – VITEEE 2021 – on May 28, 29, and 31 as an online, remote-proctored exam. To help students understand how the test will work, a mock test will be held tentatively on May 20, the institute has said, adding that details will be communicated through email or the official website.

VITEEE 21 was earlier scheduled for June as a Computer Based Test (CBT), and students would have appeared in it from exam centres. However, keeping in view the COVID-19 situation in the country, the authorities have decided to conduct it as a remote proctored exam. Students will appear for it from their homes and will be invigilated by exam officials online.

VIT has released guidelines for the test according to which candidates will require two devices to write the exam.

“The primary device may be a desktop or laptop with speaker/mike/ video facility and capable of connecting to internet through ethernet or WiFi or hotspot. If the system audio devices do not work, a wired headphone may be connected but it should be informed to Proctor. Similarly, a webcam can be connected to desktop,” VIT said. The secondary device can be an Android or iOS smartphone.

Slots will be available for the mock test and the actual exam May 17 onwards, VIT said.