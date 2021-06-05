VITEEE 2021: Slot Booking For Re-Exam Begins

VITEEE 2021 slot booking process has begun for re-exam

Vellore Institute of Technology has begun the VITEEE 2021 slot booking process on the official website-- vit.ac.in. The institute has opened this facility for those who could not write the examination in May. The window for VITEEE 2021 slot booking will remain operational from June 5 to 8. Candidates can visit the VIT OTBS portal--vit.ac.in—and do the needful.

VITEEE 2021 mock test will be available on June 9, 2021 from 8 am to 6 pm. To help students understand the pattern of a remote-proctored online exam, the institute holds mock tests of VITEEE 2021.

VITEEE Slot Booking 2021: How To Book

Step 1: Visit the VIT official website - vit.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link to VITEEE 2021 slot booking link

Step 3: Enter your email ID and password.

Step 4: Select the VITEEE exam slot

Step 5: Preview all details and click on the submit tab.

Vellore Institute of Technology will conduct the VITEEE 2021 re-exam on June 10 for candidates who could not appear in the examination due to technical reasons.

This is the last attempt and the authorities have asked candidates to arrange necessary devices, internet connection and power back up for uninterrupted conduct of VITEEE examination.