VITEEE 2021 Postponed, Exam From June 18

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has postponed the VITEEE exam date. The institute will conduct the engineering entrance exam, or VITEEE 2021 from June 18 to June 26 now. VITEEE 2021 was scheduled to be held between the second and third week of April. Candidates can fill the VITEEE 2021 application form up to March 30 at vit.ac.in.

“VITEEE Exam Dates : Friday 18th to Saturday 26th June 2021,” a statement on the official website read.

Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) is held every year for admission to Engineering programmes offered by VITs at Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, and Bhopal.

Apart from its own entrance exam -- VITEEE -- the Vellore Institute of Technology will enroll students for admission to the engineering programmes based on the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 and Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT) scores as well. VIT has mentioned JEE and SAT scorecard under the “qualifying examination” section in the VITEEE 2021 brochure. When contacted, an official at VIT confirmed that the institute will accept JEE Main scores for 2021-22 admissions apart from VITEEE.

In 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, VIT decided not to conduct the entrance exam and admitted students on the basis of Class 12 marks.

Steps To Apply For VITEEE 2021

Step 1: Registration

Visit the official website, vit.ac.in

Click on ‘VITEEE 2021 / BTech Admissions 2021 - Apply now’

Under the new user section, fill in the registration form

Click on ‘Register’ to generate your login credentials

Step 2: Apply