VITEEE 2021 on May 28; Tips to crack entrance exam

The Vellore Institute of Technology will be conducting the engineering entrance exam also called as VITEEE 2021 on May 28, 29 and 31. The entrance exam will be held in remote-proctored mode. The Institute will be holding admissions to its BTech courses on the basis of the entrance exam. The candidates can register themselves at vit.ac.in.

The registered candidates will have to select the slots for the entrance exam. The details about the slot booking will be sent on the candidate’s registered email id or phone number.

Candidates will be appearing for the entrance exam in the remote-proctored mode. They must ensure that they have a working laptop with a webcam. They must check their internet connection.

Earlier VITEEE 2021 was scheduled between June 18 and 26.

Here are some tips to help the candidates take the engineering entrance exam.

VITEEE exam syllabus and pattern

VITEEE will be a 90 minutes exam, in which students will have to solve 25 questions each from Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry.

Apart from this, three questions will be from aptitude and three questions from English. Hence, there will be a total of 80 multiple choice questions in the exam. For each correct response, one mark will be awarded, and there will be no negative marking.

Practice different questions, sample papers

The candidates can solve the Class 11 and Class 12 question papers. They must also solve older VITEEE sample papers available on the website. The University is expected to upload the latest sample papers soon.

Mock tests

The VITEEE mock tests will help the candidates get an idea about the paper pattern, time taken to complete the paper and prepare them for the actual examination.

Study material for VITEEE 2021

The candidates must study NCERT textbooks for Chemistry, Physics and Maths. These books must be read to understand the theory and concepts. For more practice and application-based questions solve MCQs from practice books.

Focus on English skills

Apart from studying the PCM books, the candidates must hone their english writing skills and grammar as it will comprise one of the sections in the paper.