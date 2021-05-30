VITEEE 2021: Institute Warns Students Against Malpractices

Image credit: Shutterstock VITEEE 2021 started on May 28 and will end tomorrow, May 31 (representational)

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has said all actions during the entrance exam – VITEEE – are recorded and will be analysed for fixing the eligibility of applicants for participating in the admission process. This year, the exam is being held online, as a remote proctored test, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The exam started on May 28 and will end tomorrow, May 31.

“Legal action will be initiated with those found indulging in malpractice activities. In addition, UGC and AICTE will be informed of your action to bar you from getting admission in any other institute of higher education or cancel your admission,” VIT said in a statement.

Taking screenshots of questions, and sharing those is a legally punishable offence, it said.

Referring to books, presence of any person with the examinee, or guiding him/her with audio or any other means is also considered as malpractice, it added.

Earlier scheduled for June as a centre-based test, VITEEE 2021 was preponed as a remote proctored test to ensure safety of students amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The exam is held for admission to BTech courses offered at VIT Vellore and VIT Chennai campuses.

In the remote-proctored test – students appear in it from their homes under invigilation – candidates are required to answer 80 questions in 90 minutes.

To help students understand the pattern of a remote-proctored online exam, the institute, earlier this month, held mock tests of VITEEE 2021.