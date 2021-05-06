VITEEE 2021: Important Topics Of Physics

VITEEE exam 2021 will be held on May 28, 29 and 31 in remote-proctored mode. Candidates preparing to appear for VITEEE 2021 examination may find the important topics of Physics in this article.

VITEEE 2021: Know important topics of Physics
Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Vellore conducts VITEEE for admissions into engineering programmes offered by the institute. The subjects on which the VITEEE question paper will be set include Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Physics is one such subject that most of the students find difficult to attempt. Thus, here are some of the important topics of Physics for VITEEE 2021 which the candidates should have a strong grasp of in order to confirm better results.

VITEEE 2021: Important Physics topics

  • Modern Physics

  • Oscillation and Waves

  • Electrostatics

  • Optics

  • Magnetics

  • Electromagnetic Induction and AC

  • Mechanics

  • Heat & Thermodynamics

  • Current Electricity

  • Simple Harmonic Motion

  • Semiconductor Devices

  • Waves

Also, VITEEE books for physics will also help candidates prepare well for the exam. Such important Physics books for VITEEE are listed below:

  • Understanding Physics Series by DC Pandey

  • Concept of Physics Part-1 and Part-2 by HC Verma

  • Problems in General Physics by IE Irodov

  • Objective Physics Vol 1 Or 2 by DC Pandey and Arihant team

Along with knowing the important topics of Physics for VITEEE and their conceptual understanding, candidates should practice as many questions as possible. The previous year VITEEE question papers can help candidates understand the way in which questions are asked in the VITEEE 2021 Physics section based on the exam pattern.

VITEEE Exam Pattern 2021

Particulars

Details

Mode of Examination

Computer Based Test

Exam Duration

2 hours 30 minutes

Sections

  • Mathematics - 40 Questions

  • Physics - 35 Questions

  • Chemistry - 35 Questions

  • Aptitude - 10 Questions

  • English - 5 Questions

Type of Questions

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Total Number of Questions

125 questions

Marking Scheme

For each correct response, one mark will be awarded

Negative Marking

There is no negative marking


