VITEEE 2021: Important Topics Of Physics

VITEEE 2021: Know important topics of Physics

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Vellore conducts VITEEE for admissions into engineering programmes offered by the institute. The subjects on which the VITEEE question paper will be set include Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Physics is one such subject that most of the students find difficult to attempt. Thus, here are some of the important topics of Physics for VITEEE 2021 which the candidates should have a strong grasp of in order to confirm better results.

UPDATE: Vellore Institute Of Technology B.Tech Applications Open. Apply here

Also Read: VITEEE Rescheduled To May 28, Entrance Exam To Be Held In Online Mode

VITEEE 2021: Important Physics topics

Modern Physics

Oscillation and Waves

Electrostatics

Optics

Magnetics

Electromagnetic Induction and AC

Mechanics

Heat & Thermodynamics

Current Electricity

Simple Harmonic Motion

Semiconductor Devices

Waves

Also, VITEEE books for physics will also help candidates prepare well for the exam. Such important Physics books for VITEEE are listed below:

Understanding Physics Series by DC Pandey

Concept of Physics Part-1 and Part-2 by HC Verma

Problems in General Physics by IE Irodov

Objective Physics Vol 1 Or 2 by DC Pandey and Arihant team

Along with knowing the important topics of Physics for VITEEE and their conceptual understanding, candidates should practice as many questions as possible. The previous year VITEEE question papers can help candidates understand the way in which questions are asked in the VITEEE 2021 Physics section based on the exam pattern.

VITEEE Exam Pattern 2021

Particulars Details Mode of Examination Computer Based Test Exam Duration 2 hours 30 minutes Sections Mathematics - 40 Questions

Physics - 35 Questions

Chemistry - 35 Questions

Aptitude - 10 Questions

English - 5 Questions Type of Questions Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) Total Number of Questions 125 questions Marking Scheme For each correct response, one mark will be awarded Negative Marking There is no negative marking



