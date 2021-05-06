VITEEE 2021: Important Topics Of Physics
VITEEE exam 2021 will be held on May 28, 29 and 31 in remote-proctored mode. Candidates preparing to appear for VITEEE 2021 examination may find the important topics of Physics in this article.
Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Vellore conducts VITEEE for admissions into engineering programmes offered by the institute. The subjects on which the VITEEE question paper will be set include Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Physics is one such subject that most of the students find difficult to attempt. Thus, here are some of the important topics of Physics for VITEEE 2021 which the candidates should have a strong grasp of in order to confirm better results.
UPDATE: Vellore Institute Of Technology B.Tech Applications Open. Apply here
Also Read: VITEEE Rescheduled To May 28, Entrance Exam To Be Held In Online Mode
VITEEE 2021: Important Physics topics
Modern Physics
Oscillation and Waves
Electrostatics
Optics
Magnetics
Electromagnetic Induction and AC
Mechanics
Heat & Thermodynamics
Current Electricity
Simple Harmonic Motion
Semiconductor Devices
Waves
Also, VITEEE books for physics will also help candidates prepare well for the exam. Such important Physics books for VITEEE are listed below:
Understanding Physics Series by DC Pandey
Concept of Physics Part-1 and Part-2 by HC Verma
Problems in General Physics by IE Irodov
Objective Physics Vol 1 Or 2 by DC Pandey and Arihant team
Along with knowing the important topics of Physics for VITEEE and their conceptual understanding, candidates should practice as many questions as possible. The previous year VITEEE question papers can help candidates understand the way in which questions are asked in the VITEEE 2021 Physics section based on the exam pattern.
VITEEE Exam Pattern 2021
Particulars
Details
Mode of Examination
Computer Based Test
Exam Duration
2 hours 30 minutes
Sections
Type of Questions
Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
Total Number of Questions
125 questions
Marking Scheme
For each correct response, one mark will be awarded
Negative Marking
There is no negative marking