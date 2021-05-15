VITEEE 2021 To Be Held From May 28 In Online Mode

  • Home
VIT Engineering Entrance Exam or VITEEE 2021 will now be conducted in an online remote-proctored mode. The entrance exam will be held on May 28, 29 and 31.

VITEEE 2021 will be held on May 28, 29 and 31
New Delhi:

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) will hold the engineering entrance exam VITEEE 2021 in online mode. The exam will be conducted on May 28, 29, and 31 in remote-proctored mode. The candidates will be appearing for the papers from their personal devices from their homes and they will be supervised by an examiner using a web camera. The online application process is currently underway and the last date to apply is May 20, 2021.

The was that has now been rescheduled was earlier slated to be conducted between June 18 to 26.

Dr G Kalaichelvan, Director UG Admission at VIT Vellore, said: "The management of VIT has been very sensitive towards the anxiety caused by the cancellation of exams as the students had to start preparing all over again."

A large number of students aspiring for their engineering courses have already filled the VITEEE applications online for admissions to BTech programme offered by VIT, hence the decision was taken to reschedule the dates from the end of June to the end of May.

VITEEE registration
