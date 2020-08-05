Image credit: Shutterstock VIT Result 2020: BTech Result Available At Vit.ac.in

Vellore Institute of Technology, or VIT, has declared the result of its BTech programme at vit.ac.in. Candidates, who qualify in the result will be eligible for admission to VIT campuses across India. The counseling, this year, will be done online, keeping in view the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. To Check individual VIT result 2020, candidates will be required to use their application number and password generated during registration.

VITEE Result 2020: Direct Link

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, VITEEE 2020 was canceled previously. This year, admission to BTech programme in VIT campuses will be given on the basis of Class 12 marks.

“Conducting VITEEE-2020 in various cities with rising infections has become risky and dangerous. To keep the student and parent community safe, VITEEE-2020 stands cancelled. The admission will be based on +2 or Pre-University marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics or Biology,” an official statement said.

“Those who scored in JEE (Main) will be given weightage,” VIT previously said.

VIT BTech Result: How To Check

Go to vit.ac.in. Click on the “BTech. Programmes 2020 Results” link. Key in your application number, password and verification code. Submit and view result.

VIT Online Counselling

Shortlisted candidates will be eligible for online counselling, choice filling of course, campus and category on the admission window of the official website.

The seat allotment process will be based on a candidate’s rank, an official statement said.

“Candidates are advised to give all possible choices for seat allotment. All the seat allotments are purely rank based,” VIT said in a statement.