VITEEE 2020 Counselling From August 10 In Four Phases; 1.83 Lakh Students Have Applied

VITEEE 2020 Counselling To Be Held Online From August 10

The Vellore Institute of Technology, or VIT, released its BTech rank list on August 5, 2020. This year VIT Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) had been cancelled and admissions announced on the basis of Class 12 marks with weightage given to JEE Main (January) scores. The university received 1.83 lakh applications according Kadambari Vishwanathan, Assistant Vice President, VIT Vellore.

The eligibility to apply for VITEEE 2020 counselling is 60% in class 12 in Physics, Chemistry and Maths (PCM) or Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB). VITEEE counselling starts on August 10 and is completely online. The counselling will be held in four phases and students will be called for it as per their VITEEE ranks. The schedule is for counselling is:

Rank 1 to 20,000 – August 10

Rank 20001 to 60000 – August 14

Rank 60001 to 1 lakh –August 18

Ranks above 1 lakh – August 22

The online VIT 2020 counselling will be accessible by students through their login credentials which have already been mailed to their registered emails. A registration fee of Rs. 5000 has to be paid to participate in the VITEEE counselling.

Choice filling of preferred VIT campuses along with the courses will be facilitated as per the schedule mentioned above. All candidates will be required to fill and submit their choices in two days. Thereafter VITEEE seat allotment will be announced.

Candidates allotted seats will be given a three-day window to pay the advance admission fee which is 50% of the tuition fee. They can also pay the full fee if they wish to. However, the last day to pay the fee is September 10.

Students have the option to call any VIT campus to talk to trained counsellors and faculty who can help students with making the right choice.

Classes will start as per the University Grants Commission (UGC) and Ministry of Education (MoE) guidelines.