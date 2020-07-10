Image credit: Vellore Institute of Technology VITEEE 2020 Cancelled, Admission On The Basis Of Class 12 Marks

Vellore Institute of Technology or VIT, has cancelled its engineering entrance examination (VITEEE 2020), in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This year, admission to engineering programmes in four campuses of VIT will be given on the basis of Class 12 or pre university examination marks.

“Conducting VITEEE-2020 in various cities with rising infections has become risky and dangerous. To keep the student and parent community safe, VITEEE-2020 stands cancelled. The admission will be based on +2 or Pre-University marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics or Biology,” an official statement said.

The institute will also consider scores of the Joint Entrance Examination Main, or JEE Main.

“Those who scored in JEE (Main) will be given weightage. The forms for providing the marks and JEE (Main) scores have already been provided in the VIT Website ‘www.vit.ac.in,’” the statement added.

VIT has asked candidates to update their VITEEE 2020 application forms with Class 12 exam marks. In case the board exam results are not declared, candidates can upload their marks after the declaration of results, the institute said.

VIT has also informed that candidates can communicate with the institute on the toll-free number: 1800-102-0536, email: ugadmission@vit.ac.in or WhatsApp: 9566656755 for any clarification.