VIT Business School Entrance Examination 2021: Paper Pattern, Syllabus, Eligibility, Details Here

VITBEE 2021 consists of 100 questions carrying one mark and the duration is 120 minutes. The paper gives 40 per cent weightage to aptitude test, and 30 per cent each in Logical reasoning and comprehensive test

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Dec 10, 2021 3:45 pm IST | Source: Careers360

The paper gives 40 per cent weightage to aptitude test, and 30 per cent each in Logical reasoning and comprehensive test
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

VITBEE 2021: The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) conducts the Business School Entrance Examination (VITBEE 2021) for admission to two years Master in Business Administration (MBA) program. The entrance examination conducted in both virtual and physical mode in 13 cities including the institute's Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh and Bhopal campus.

VITBEE 2021 consists of 100 questions carrying one mark and the duration is 120 minutes. The paper gives 40 per cent weightage to aptitude test, and 30 per cent each in Logical reasoning and comprehensive test. There is no negative marking in the paper.

The candidates with a Bachelor's degree in Engineering and other discipline with a minimum 60 per cent marks can apply for the MBA program. They will be selected on the basis of VITBEE/ CAT/ XAT/ GMAT/ NMAT/ATMA/ MAT scores, under graduate (UG) marks, personal interview, work experience.

The MBA program will cost Rs 3.51 lakh (3,51,500) for one year program, and Rs 3,51,700 for two year program. Students can choose to specialise in Business Analytics, Finance, Marketing, Human Resources, Operations and/or in Systems Management.

For details on VITBEE 2021, please visit the website- vit.ac.in.

