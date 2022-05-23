VIT PG Admission 2022: Know About Admission Criteria, Selection Process, Placement Details

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check PG admission process of VIT

VIT PG Admission 2022: Careers360 held a webinar with Dr Ramasubramanian V (Director-PG Admissions) and Dr Mathew Mithra Noel (Dean-School of EE) regarding the post graduate (PG) admission process of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT). In the webinar, the director and dean have addressed most common queries that students have about the Vellore Institute of Technology postgraduate (PG) admissions process, selection criteria, cutoff, placements and more.

Regarding the VITMEE entrance exam, Dr Ramasubramanian V said, "For two year Master of Technology (MTech) and Master of Computer Application (MCA) programmes, it is mandatory for applicants to appear for the Vellore Institute of Technology Masters Entrance Examination (VITMEE). Similarly for Master of Business Administration (MBA) the university has Vellore Institute of Technology Business Entrance Examination (VITBEE). But for Integrated MTech and MCA there is no entrance examination. And for Master of Science (MSc) 2 year programme applicants are given admission based on their performance in the UG degree programme, i.e. there is no need to write VIT entrance examination for MSc." The candidates can check the VITMEE exam syllabus mentioned in the information brochure, which is available on the university website under the admission tab.

The VITMEE score varies from programme to programme. According to Dr Ramasubramanian V, "For some programmes which have high demand the cutoff score is high for them. The cutoff score depends on the VIT campus that student is applying for and multiple other factors."

The Vellore Institute of Technology Masters Entrance Examination (VITMEE 2022) is compulsory for all applicants seeking admission to two years MTech and MCA programmes. According to Dr Ramasubramanian V, "GATE qualified applicants will be given preference for and admission to the above-mentioned programmes and fellowship which is offered through the AICTE."

Talking about the difference between MTech and ME programmes, Dr Ramasubramanian V said, "Which programmes to offer is a university/ institute level decision, NITs and IITs name the courses as Technology i.e. MTech, But at college level they are named ME as the infrastructure offered by college is not the same as compared to that of the universities." "The programmes Master of Engineering and Master of Technology are the same. Technology only means that the university/ institute is having advanced instruments, latest infrastructure and qualified faculty," he said. "Yes, it is possible to opt for a mechanical engineering PG programme after clearing the VITMEE examination," he added.

For admission to the Bachelor of Technology (BTech) programme, Dr Mathew Mithra Noel said that there are few things that aspirants should look into before selecting the graduation specialisation-

Look at the global and India ranking of the programme

Select the field that is growing exponentially.

Regarding the placement programme, Dr Mathew Mithra Noel said, "At Vellore Institute of Technology students are eligible for placements after the first semester. At the end of second semester students get an internship or a guaranteed job. So if the students have a break in their studies or career the university does not restrict students from placements. But industries and organizations have their own requirements for hiring students. Some are liberal and do not focus on the students gap years, whereas others may take that into account." At VIT, students are able to find any industry best suited to their skill sets which looks at performance of students on various parameters, he said.

To join the MTech programme, Dr Ramasubramanian V said, "While filling the Vellore Institute of Technology Masters Entrance Examination application form, applicants should go through the eligibility criteria for the embedded system programmes first. The syllabus for the VIT embedded system programmes is available on the VIT official website. Applicants can choose the area of specialization for the embedded system programme and for which they are eligible."

For the students who want to take up an interdisciplinary course, Director-PG Admissions said, "Yes, the interdisciplinary course chance is possible at VIT. Any undergraduate (UG) level degree holder is eligible to apply for the computer science engineering (CSE) programme at Vellore Institute of Technology. This is also clearly mentioned in the VITMEE eligibility norms mentioned in the information brochure."

For the MTech scholarships programme, Dr Ramasubramanian V said, "As on date there are no scholarships offered to Master of Technology programme students at VIT. Only All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) scholarship is offered to MTech students who have qualified GATE."

Talking about the different career choices available to students, Dr Ramasubramanian V said, "applicants can go to the official VIT website, where they will find the university Career Development Centre (CDC). In the CDC section applicants can find all the placement records of the university like company name, cost to company (CTC), dream company, super dream company, etc." For the MTech programme, VIT helps students get internships. Last year the VIT placement percentage was 84 per cent and this year the by the end of the first placement session the percentage is 65 , he said.

For the future courses in engineering, Dr Mathew Mithra Noel said, "students might know that there is a lot of hype around Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) and how it is now being used around the world. But actually there is a limit to the number of applications of AI to classical computer science, whereas core engineering disciplines have multiple ML and AI applications. So the future is going to be about using AI and ML in a variety of fields."

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) is a private deemed-to-be university established in 1984. It is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and has been accredited by NAAC with an 'A++' grade. The university is ranked amongst the top private universities in India. VIT offers different undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral level degrees in engineering, management, finance, arts, commerce, etc. The university has a good faculty-student ratio and the course curriculum is designed to help students in their overall development and growth.

For details on the VITMEE programme, please visit the official website- vit.ac.in.

