Image credit: Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) VIT To Accept JEE Main Scores For Engineering Admissions In 2021

Apart from its own entrance exam -- VITEEE -- the Vellore Institute of Technology will enroll students based on the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 and Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT) scores as well. VIT has mentioned JEE and SAT scorecard under the “qualifying examination” section in the VITEEE 2021 brochure. When contacted, an official at VIT confirmed that the institute will accept JEE Main scores for 2021-22 admissions apart from VITEEE.

The institute has started online registration for different undergraduate Engineering programmes on its official website, vit.ac.in.

Candidates can fill the VITEEE 2021 application form up to March 30, 2021. The entrance exam will be held tentatively from the second to the third week of April next year.

This year, VIT had to cancel VITEEE 2020 and give admission to applicants based on their Class 12 scores.

“Conducting VITEEE-2020 in various cities with rising infections has become risky and dangerous. To keep the student and parent community safe, VITEEE-2020 stands cancelled. The admission will be based on +2 or Pre-University marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics or Biology,” the VIT official told Careers360.

The coronavirus pandemic disrupted entrance and board exams across the country. JEE Main 2020 was postponed twice and finally conducted in September.

According to NTA officials, the first session of JEE Main 2021 will likely get delayed by a month. Usually, the first session of the Engineering entrance test is held in January.

Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) is a national level entrance exam for admission to Engineering programmes offered by VITs at Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, and Bhopal.