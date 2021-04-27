Visvesvaraya Technological University Postpones Exam Scheduled From Today

Image credit: Shutterstock Visvesvaraya Technological University postpones exam

Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has postponed the exams scheduled to be held from today, April 27. The university has postponed all the diploma, engineering and practical exams in view of the curfew imposed in Karnataka to control the spread of COVID-19. Visvesvaraya Technological University, in a statement, said that the revised schedule will be announced later.

“The examinations of Visvesvaraya Technological University to be conducted from April 27, 2021 and onwards stands postponed and rescheduled dates will be intimated,” read a University statement.

While announcing the postponement, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said: “Engineering, Polytechnic and Diploma Practical Examinations in [Visvesvaraya Technological University] have been postponed due to the implementation of 'COVID Curfew'.”

“The revised test schedule will be notified upon completion of the Corona Curfew,” the Deputy Chief Minister who also holds the Higher Education portfolio said.