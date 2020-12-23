Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address Viswa-Bharati University

Visva-Bharati University, Shantiniketan, will celebrate its 100 years of foundation on December 24 in an online mode. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the event as the chief guest while Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ and Governor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhanker will also be present during the function . The Prime Minister is expected to address students, teachers and other members of the university in an online speech at 11 am. The event is expected to begin at 10 am and will be live streamed on the official Twitter handle of Mr Pokhriyal.

Union Education Minister informed about the event as he tweeted, “Visva-Bharati University is celebrating its 100th Foundation day on Dec 24. Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, will be joining the celebration”.

You can watch the event #live on Dec 24 at 10 AM on my Twitter/FB pages, 🔎for username - @DrRPNishank

Visva-Bharati was founded by Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore in 1921 making it the oldest Central University in the country.In May 1951, Visva-Bharati was declared to be a Central University and "an Institution of National Importance" by an Act of Parliament. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the vice-chancellor of the university.