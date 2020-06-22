Visva-Bharati University Exams Postponed

The Visva-Bharati University on Monday decided to postpone all examinations till further orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a notification said.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 22, 2020 9:38 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Misuse Of Visva-Bharati By Employees To Blame For Decline In Its Ranks, Says Vice Chancellor
IIT Kharagpur Team Develops System To Predict COVID-19 Spread To Help Decision-Making
Delhi University To Hold Live Webinar On Admission Process
Over 57,000 Registrations For UG Courses In 24 Hours: Delhi University
IIT Gandhinagar Celebrates 6th International Yoga Day Virtually
Delhi University Admission 2020: DU Registration Schedule Released, Apply Online Till July 4
Visva-Bharati University Exams Postponed
The Visva-Bharati University on Monday decided to postpone all examinations till further orders.
Kolkata:

The Visva-Bharati University on Monday decided to postpone all examinations till further orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a notification said. The decision was taken at a meeting attended by heads of different ''bhavanas'' (departments), under the Santiniketan-based central university, and vice-chancellor Prof Bidyut Chakraborty.

"The university examinations (all semesters), including school certificate examination 2020, are hereby postponed until further notification," officiating registrar Asha Mukherjee said in the order.

The notification was necessitated due to the "magnitude of the coronavirus pandemic" raging in the country, it said.

Students who are staying outside the campus need not come back now till further notice, the notification said.

Schools, colleges and universities across the country have been shut since March 16, when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as part of measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. A nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24, which came into effect the next day.

While the government has eased several restrictions, schools and colleges continue to remain closed.

Click here for more Education News
Visva-Bharati University COVID-19 outbreak
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
COVID-19: Online Classes Not Compulsory, Says Goa Chief Minister
COVID-19: Online Classes Not Compulsory, Says Goa Chief Minister
TS SSC Result Released By BSE Telangana @ Bse.telangana.gov.in; Live Updates
TS SSC Result Released By BSE Telangana @ Bse.telangana.gov.in; Live Updates
#NoExamsInCovid: Students Want NEET, JEE Main Postponed, Cancellation Of Varsity Exams
#NoExamsInCovid: Students Want NEET, JEE Main Postponed, Cancellation Of Varsity Exams
Remaining Board Exams, JEE Main, NEET In July? 10 Points
Remaining Board Exams, JEE Main, NEET In July? 10 Points
India’s Permanent Status On Washington Accord Extended; Engineering Graduates To Benefit
India’s Permanent Status On Washington Accord Extended; Engineering Graduates To Benefit
.......................... Advertisement ..........................