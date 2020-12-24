‘Visva Bharati Is Source Of Constant Energy To Country’: PM Narendra Modi At Centenary Celebration

Remembering the Nobel laureate Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore and his vision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed the students and faculty of Visva Bharati University, Shantiniketan in its centenary celebrations today. The Prime Minister, the Chancellor of the central university addressed the centenary celebrations virtually. During his address, PM Modi lauded West Bengal for its rich heritage and how students of West Bengal came forward in the struggle for independence.

It is a great honour for me to be able to speak at this historic event. I thank and congratulate each and everyone who has contributed to making this institution a truly great one.

Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore's vision for Visva-Bharati also essence of 'Atamanirbhar Bharat'. Visva-Bharati embodiment of philosophy, vision and hard work of Guru Rabindranath Tagore. Visva-Bharati is a source of constant energy to the country.

Our country is spreading the message emanating from Visva-Bharati to the whole world. India today is leading the world in environmental protection through the International Solar Alliance. India is the only major country today which is on the right path to achieve the environmental goals of the Paris Accord.

When we talk of freedom struggle, the idea of 19th and 20th century comes directly in our mind. But it is also a fact that the foundation of these movements was laid long ago. India's independence movement got energy from many movements that were going on for centuries.

The Bhakti Movement strengthened the spiritual and cultural unity of India. In the Bhakti era, every region of India, every area, east-west-north-south, our saints in every direction, Mahants and Acharyas tried to keep the country's consciousness awake.

Bhakti movement was the door that filled India with collective consciousness and confidence for centuries.

This topic of devotion cannot proceed until the great devotee Ramakrishna Paramahamsa is discussed. The great saint, because of which India got Swami Vivekananda. He began to see divinity in every person while expanding the scope of devotion. He also gave expression to Karma, stressing on the creation of individual and institution, inspired.

Along with the period of hundreds of years of Bhakti Movement, Karma Movement also took place in the country. The people of India were fighting slavery and imperialism. Be it Chhatrapati Shivaji, Maharana Pratap, Rani Laxmibai, Rani Chennamma of Kittur, Lord Birsa Munda's armed struggle. The karma-rigorous practice of tenacity and sacrifice of ordinary citizens against injustice and exploitation was at its peak. This became a major inspiration of our freedom struggle in future.

When the currents of devotion and karma were purabhar, then along with this, the new Triveni Sangam of the Sarita of knowledge became the consciousness of freedom movement. The motivation of devotion was full in the urge for independence.

The need of the hour was to create an ideological movement to win the war of independence on the establishment of knowledge and at the same time prepare a new generation for the creation of a bright future India. And played a very big role in this, many prestigious educational institutions, universities have.

These educational institutions gave new energy, gave new direction, gave new height to the ideological movement going on for India's independence. We united with the Bhakti Movement. The Gyan Movement gave intellectual strength and Karma Movement gave us the courage and courage to fight for our rights.

The stream of contemplation of India from Vedas to Vivekananda was also vocal in Gurudev's contemplation of nationalism. And this stream was not introverted. It was not going to keep India separate from other countries of the world.

His vision was that the world should benefit from what is best in India and that what is good in the world, India should also learn from it. See the name of your university -- Visva-Bharati, coordination with Maa Bharti and Vishwa.