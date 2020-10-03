Visva Bharati Result: Merit List For UG, PG Courses Released; Know How To Download

Visva Bharati University, or VBU, has released the provisional merit list for undergraduate and postgraduate degree courses at the official website vbu.ucanapply.com. The VBU result 2020 is released in the form of merit list, available for each category. The Visva Bharati Merit List 2020 is prepared for each course separately.

Visva Bharati Merit List 2020 incorporates important and personal details such as- name of the candidate, gender, roll number, marks, category and remarks among other details. Also, it shows the number of total seats in that course for which the merit list is applicable.

How To Check Visva Bharati 2020 Result

Candidates can check Visva Bharati 2020 result by following the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Go to the official website- vbu.ucanapply.com

Step 2: Click on the result links

Step 3: The merit Visva Bharati 2020 list opens in the pdf format. Step 4: Search for your application number.

Step 5: Download the Visva Bharati 2020 and take a prat out for future references.