Visva-Bharati Is Free Ocean Of Knowledge: PM Modi At Convocation Ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the convocation of Visva-Bharati University via video conferencing today, February 19. West Bengal Governor and Rector of Visva-Bharati, Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ attended the convocation in person.

While addressing the convocation, PM Modi said: Visva-Bharati is a free ocean of knowledge, the foundation of which was laid for experience-based education. With Knowledge, there is no limit to creativity. With this thinking, Gurudev established this great university.

“For Gurudev Tagore, Visva-Bharati was not only an institute for imparting knowledge. It is an attempt to lift Indian culture to the top,” the prime minister said.

"It would have been good if I had come there personally to take part in the ceremony but due to the new COVID-19 rules I am taking part in this event through video conferencing," PM Modi added.

PM Modi wished the countrymen on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary. "Gurudev Tagore had also drawn inspiration from the Shivaji Maharaj's indomitable courage, marvellous valour and extraordinary intelligence," PM Modi said.

As many as 2,535 students received their degrees during today's ceremony.

Visva-Bharati was founded by Rabindranath Tagore in 1921 and it is the oldest Central university in the country. PM Modi is the Chancellor of Visva-Bharati University.