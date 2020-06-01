Virtual Class For Kerala School Students Begins

The Kerala government has begun virtual classes for school students today.

The Kerala government has begun virtual classes for school students today. The classes have begun today at 8.30 am through the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE)-Victers channel under the name 'First Bell'. The sessions will be held from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm from Monday to Friday for all classes from 1 to 12, except class 11, on the channel.

The time table is available on the official website of KITE, https://victers.kite.kerala.gov.in/.

For the first week at least 1.2 lakh laptops, over 7,000 projectors and nearly 4,545 televisions have been readied for the students, an official statement has said.

The modules for different classes will be prepared by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), KITE, Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK), and the State Institute of Educational Technology.

"We have entrusted the class teachers and school headmasters or principals to make sure that students have access to a television or a smartphone or a computer, and internet for the classes. If not, they should find an alternative for the students to attend the online classes either in real time or later," Director of Public Instruction (DPI) K Jeevan Babu has said.

The department has suggested Akshaya centres to be used as alternatives for students to attend classes. Akshaya centres are the Kerala government’s initiative to bridge the gap between the ‘Information Rich and the Information Poor’.

It has also suggested other alternatives like television or internet facilities of neighbours, friends living nearby, libraries.

The classes will be in a downloadable format and can be compiled together and shown to those who have missed the class later.

The sessions on Victers channel will be available simultaneously on the KITE Victers website, mobile app, and social media pages.