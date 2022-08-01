Viral Class 10 French Textbook Showing Wrong Map; CBSE Says '2014 Edition'

Image credit: CBSE website CBSE Class 10 French textbook new edition

Following uproar over a viral CBSE Class 10 French textbook cover page showing a wrong map of India, the Central Board of Secondary Education clarified saying, "the book is from the 2014 edition". CBSE PRO Rama Sharma said, "the cover page of the Class 10 French Textbook which inadvertently shows the wrong map is from an earlier phased out edition of 2014 of the textbook. The revised version is available at CBSE website."