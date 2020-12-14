Vigyan Yatra Flagged Off Ahead IISF 2020

The Vigyan Yatras, or promotional activities, will be held around 30 locations across the country to increase scientific temperament ahead of the international science festival, IISF 2020.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Dec 14, 2020 10:46 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Educational Institutions In Assam To Resume Normal Functioning From January 1
IIM Bangalore Records 100% Placement; 525 Students Placed In 139 Firms
Uttar Pradesh Plans Medical Colleges In Every District
MET 2021 Application Form Released; Apply By March 2021
Education Ministry Releases Rs 80 Crore To IIT Kharagpur As SPARC Grant
IIT Roorkee Establishes Ravi Mohan Mangal Institute Chair Professorship
Vigyan Yatra Flagged Off Ahead IISF 2020
Vigyan Yatras To Promote Scientific Temper Ahead Of IISF 2020
New Delhi:

The Indian Association of the Cultivation of Science (IACS), Kolkata, recently organised the Vigyan Yatra, a promotional activity of the India International Science Festival, the Ministry of Science and Technology said on Monday. The sixth edition of the India International Science Festival (IISF) is going to be organised from December 22 to 25 on a virtual platform due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mobile science exhibition vans were flagged off from many cities of the country under the Vigyan Yatra and the motto behind it is to promote scientific temper and inculcate the culture of science among the masses, the ministry said in a statement.

Read More IISF 2020: Curtain Raiser Events Promote The International Science Festival

"This programme also ignites the minds of youngsters because science exhibition mobile vans are viewed by all local school and university students that create interest in science and generate awareness about the IISF," it said.

Around 30 locations have been identified across the country where this yatra will be organised. Eminent science communicators, innovators, teachers, students and research scholars will be felicitated. The IACS, Kolkata, recently organised the Vigyan Yatra online and Santanu Bhattacharya, Director, IACS, inaugurated the programme, the statement said. CSIR-Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CIMFR), Dhanbad, also organised Vigyan Yatra on Youtube, under the east segment. There are four segments -- east, west, north and south -- covering the whole country, it said.

Click here for more Education News
IISF
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Educational Institutions In Assam To Resume Normal Functioning From January 1
Educational Institutions In Assam To Resume Normal Functioning From January 1
Schools Start In Rural Nagpur; Over 16,000 Class 9, 10 Students Attend
Schools Start In Rural Nagpur; Over 16,000 Class 9, 10 Students Attend
Government-Run Madrassas, Sanskrit Tols To Operate As General Educational Institutes In Assam
Government-Run Madrassas, Sanskrit Tols To Operate As General Educational Institutes In Assam
IIM Bangalore Records 100% Placement; 525 Students Placed In 139 Firms
IIM Bangalore Records 100% Placement; 525 Students Placed In 139 Firms
Uttar Pradesh Plans Medical Colleges In Every District
Uttar Pradesh Plans Medical Colleges In Every District
.......................... Advertisement ..........................