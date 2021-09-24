Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Asks Parents To Impart Value-Based Education To Children

  • Home
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday urged parents and educators to impart value-based education to children with a focus on Indian culture, tradition and ethos.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 24, 2021 8:41 am IST | Source: PTI

New Delhi:

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday urged parents and educators to impart value-based education to children with a focus on Indian culture, tradition and ethos. He felt that such a value-based and holistic education was necessary for the overall development of the child.

Speaking at an event commemorating the first death anniversary of legendary singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, Vice President Naidu suggested that school curricula should lay greater emphasis on Indian art and culture and provide a comprehensive view of the country's heritage. He said music provides solace to mind and children should be encouraged to learn it.

The Vice President paid rich tributes to the late singer. Recalling the life of the versatile singer, Vice President Naidu said in the five decades of his musical journey, Balasubrahmanyam left an indelible mark on the musical world. He also recalled his close association with the late singer and their common love for Telugu language, an official statement said. PTI NAB SRY

Ethics and values Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu
